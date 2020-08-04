The mom-shamers are coming for Farrah Abraham. This time, the Teen Mom OG alum is facing criticism over 11-year-old daughter Sophia Abraham’s nails. After fans spotted the preteen’s manicure in her most recent Instagram video and TikTok, they took issue with the MTV mom’s parenting.

“Those long nails aren’t cute. They really don’t look good on a young girl, but I’m going to assume you’re having fun in summer and it’s not an everyday look,” one wrote. Another asked, “What little girl needs that long of nails?”

Farrah, 29, wasn’t bothered by the backlash. Her comments are regularly inundated with complaints about the way she dresses and behaves around her daughter, though the comments rarely take aim at Sophia herself. Of course, the My Teenage Dream Ended author isn’t the only Teen Mom star to be accused of letting her child grow up too quickly. Teen Mom 2 stars Chelsea Houska and Leah Messer have dealt with similar hate.

In August 2019, Chelsea, 28, was called out for letting her daughter Aubree wear hoop earrings for one of the first days back at school. Fans insisted the little girl, who was 9 years old at the time, was “too young” to be sporting that kind of jewelry on the playground. Just a few months later, the mom-shamers came for Leah, 28, after she let daughter Aleeah dress up as Ariana Grande for Halloween when she was only 9 years old. Fans thought she looked “waaay too grown up” in her oversized sweater and knee-high boots.

Both moms decided not to engage with the hate, much like Farrah. In fact, the Celebrity Sex Tape series writer is all about positivity these days. In July, she exclusively told In Touch she wants her work to focus on “lifting up other women,” not putting anyone down. “It’s like beat down my throat every day to use my celebrity, my power, my drive, my work ethic and my profession to help and lift others up in my next projects,” she said.

She’s also teased the idea of reuniting with some of her old costars. In the past, she felt like an “outcast” on the show, but she gushed it would be “amazing” to have “adult conversations” with the other moms now that they’ve all grown up. “I mean, I would be open to even hosting a special for Teen Mom, you know, and having all those conversations with everyone,” she said. “Maybe I’ll pitch that.” We don’t know about you, but that’s a show we’d like to see.