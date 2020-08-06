No one knows how to enjoy a day at the beach like Farrah Abraham. On Wednesday, August 5, the Teen Mom OG alum hit the sand with daughter Sophia, and it looked like she had a blast based on the photos from her day out. After slipping into a butterfly-print matching top and shorts, she stripped down to reveal a skimpy, blue bikini underneath.

The hot mama flaunted her curves as she strutted her stuff on the sand and splashed through the waves. Recently, Farrah, 29, made a less enjoyable splash on social media when she caught flack for her daughter’s manicure. In a new TikTok, Sophia, 11, could be seen rocking a set of long nails — and some fans thought the look was seriously inappropriate for a preteen.

“Those long nails aren’t cute,” one Instagram user wrote. “They really don’t look good on a young girl, but I’m going to assume you’re having fun in summer and it’s not an everyday look.” Another took a more direct approach. “What little girl needs that long of nails?” they demanded. A second video elicited similar responses as a third commenter chimed in, “[What] 11-year-old has those nails??? Looks ridiculous. Does she even play like a normal kid???”

Farrah didn’t waste her time engaging with the negativity, however. Recently, she’s been making sure she keeps things positive — and that she helps other women instead of hurting them. In July, she exclusively told In Touch she wants her future projects to focus on “lifting up other women” and “giving voices” to those who are silenced. She wants to use “her celebrity, her power, her drive, her work ethic and her profession” to empower women in the film industry.

“I already have shows ready to go,” she explained. “I am just really waiting. I mean, I just can’t say anything, but one thing I will say about moving forward is it needs to be more diverse so that is more cultures. … I am a woman who loves cultures. I love taking my daughter everywhere around the globe and really feeling the cultural aspects, also equality when it comes to women and male dynamics in business entertainment.”

Sometimes, though, she just needs a day off to relax by the water. Check out the gallery below to see her latest bikini photos.