Ed Kelce clapped back at Bethenny Frankel after she called his youngest son, Travis Kelce, “a peacock.”

Bethenny, 53, has never been afraid to reveal her thoughts, and took to Instagram on February 16 to share her candid thoughts about Travis, 34, after he drunkenly sang at the Super Bowl victory parade on February 14 following the Kansas City Chiefs’ win against the San Francisco 49ers. The former Real Housewives of New York City star said that Travis “loves to be the center of attention” and “the life of the party.”

She then recalled a past relationship she was in, where her ex was a “big burly charismatic man who needed to be the center of attention” like Travis. “Being in that relationship made me feel like I was driving without breaks. It was just really fun and really electric, but this person just always wanted to party,” Bethenny told her followers.

“But when you get into real life and you get into kids and marriage and things like that … it’s not easy [and] relationships take work,” she continued. “And it’s hard, because Taylor Swift is certainly a peacock. So there really usually can only be one peacock in a relationship.”

Bethenny concluded the topic by stating that Travis’ antics may seem “really exciting and electric” to Taylor, 34, early on in the relationship, though noted that his behavior will likely start wearing on her both emotionally and physically.

One week after Bethenny posted the video, Ed, 72, came across the clip and shared an article recounting her claims via Facebook. “Who TF is this troll?” he wrote alongside the article via Facebook.

Ed made it clear that he won’t tolerate slander about his youngest son amid Travis’ ongoing romance with the “Long Live” singer. The Kelce patriarch has gotten to know Taylor ever since the couple confirmed their romance in September 2023, while Ed has had nothing but positive things to say about her. He even previously opened up about his first impression of her.

“I’ll tell you something very special that I noticed about Taylor the first time I met her,” Ed told People in October 2023. “We’re sitting in the suite, she gets up and in the front room, she gets up to go get a drink or something and she starts picking up empty bottles, cans, plates that are scattered around. Because in the suites everybody gets stuff and you empty it down wherever you can.”

He continued, “And I’m just thinking, I don’t think she got the diva memo. She didn’t get the spoiled musician. She doesn’t know how to pull that off. And that really to me said a whole lot.” Ed went on to call Taylor “very smart,” adding that she is a “very sweet, very charming, down-to-earth young woman.”

Now that the football season has come to an end, Taylor and Travis will likely spend even more time together. The professional athlete even recently traveled to Australia to watch her perform on her Eras tour.