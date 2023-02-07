It takes quite a mom and dad to produce not one but two NFL superstars. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce will go head-to-head in Super Bowl LVII, marking the first time brothers will have opposed each other in the NFL’s biggest game. Their parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, have done so much to help get their sons to this level, so keep reading to learn more about Travis and Jason’s amazing parents.

Where Did Donna and Ed Raise Travis and Jason?

The couple was supportive of their sons’ love of football, as both boys played the sport at Cleveland Heights High School in Ohio. Jason was the first born, entering the world on November 5, 1987, when the family lived in Greenville, North Carolina. By the time Donna gave birth to Travis on October 5, 1989, the family was living in suburban Cleveland, where Ed worked as a sales representative in the steel industry. The brothers each went on to play college football for the University of Cincinnati before being drafted into the NFL.

How Have Donna and Ed Kelce Supported Their Sons’ Football Careers?

Donna has become known as an NFL supermom for her dedication to watching both of her sons play in person. On January 16, 2022, Jason and Travis were playing in NFL wild card games on opposite sides of the country. Donna began the afternoon watching Jason’s playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida, then hopped on a jet to Kansas City, where she watched Travis and the Chiefs take down the Pittsburgh Steelers in the evening game. That’s a total of 1,200 miles in one day!

Both Donna and Ed have watched their sons win Super Bowls in person. They were in the stands in Minneapolis, Minnesota, for Super Bowl LII when Jason and the Eagles scored a major upset over the New England Patriots in 2018. The football-loving parents were also present in Miami two years later when Travis and the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

Ed Zurga/AP/Shutterstock

Which Son Is Ed and Donna Kelce Rooting For in Super Bowl LVII?

Their mom isn’t picking sides. During a February 1, 2023, appearance on NBC’s Today, Donna said she’ll be cheering for “the offense” and “every time somebody has a ball.” She added, “Both fan bases are absolutely amazing; just give everything that they have on game day.”

However, one of her sons thinks she might play favorites. “I think that Jason would say that I’m going to root for the baby of the family, which is Travis, and I keep trying to tell him, ‘No, you’ve given me grandchildren.’ So, we’ll leave it at that,” Donna joked.

Jason and his wife Kylie have two daughters. Wyatt Elizabeth was born on October 2, 2019, while Elliotte Ray came along in March 2021. Kylie will be 38 weeks pregnant with the couple’s third daughter on February 12, when the Super Bowl takes place in Glendale, Arizona. She’s even bringing her obstetrician to the game in case she goes into labor in the stands while her husband is battling it out on the field.

Ed and Donna appeared on the brothers’ “New Heights” podcast on February 6, and Travis asked his dad which of his sons he planned to speak to first after the game was over. “Probably the loser … Somebody’s gonna feel pretty crummy and I wanna be with him — initially,” Ed replied. But their mom planned to be with one son, win or lose.

“I will be on the field for you, Travis. Jason will have his family on the field. So, no, I won’t be on the field for Jason,” Donna said.