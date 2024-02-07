Brock Purdy made sure he didn’t kick off his first full NFL season riding the bench and helped take the San Francisco 49ers to the 2024 Super Bowl. The professional athlete signed a multi mullion-dollar contract when he was drafted in 2022, and his net worth has increased now that he’s an NFC champion.

What Is Brock Purdy’s Net Worth?

Brock is worth an estimated $6 million in 2024, according to multiple reports.

How Does Brock Purdy Make Money?

Brock became nationally known ​as a collegiate football player during his time at Iowa State as the Cyclone’s quarterback from 2018 to 2021.

In 2022, Brock was the final pick in the NFL draft, becoming the year’s “Mr. Irrelevant.”

Nonetheless, he was able to say he made it to the league and became a 49ers faithful. Brock signed a four-year $3.7 million contract with the team, which results in a $870,000 base salary until 2025.

“They’ve believed in me since I’ve stepped in since last year,” he said, per AP News. “Throughout the year I feel like I’ve grown and we’ve all grown together, so definitely blessed to have these guys in the locker room with me and they’ve definitely had my back through the good and the bad. We’ve been through some stuff this year and it hasn’t all been pretty.”

Brock underwent elbow surgery for a UCL repair in March 2023 after hurting his throwing elbow during the NFC Championship game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles two months prior. The then third-string quarterback properly healed during the offseason and was as good as new when training camp kicked off for the NFL 2023-2024 season in July 2023.

The San Francisco 49ers made it to the NFC Championship once again and came out on top of the Detroit Lions in January 2024. Brock, who earned $162,000 for making it to the 2023 NFC Championship, made approximately $174,000 for the big win.

Brock may receive another cash incentive if he wins the 2024 Super Bowl and will take home between $89,000 and $164,000, according to CBS Sports‘ Jonathan Jones.

Needless to say, Brock has proved that he is far from “Mr. Irrelevant.”

“People can overlook you or may not think you’re the biggest, the fastest, the strongest,” Purdy said per AP News ahead of the 2024 Super Bowl. “But if you believe in yourself and you think that you have what it takes and you truly do believe that and you don’t give up on it, then you can achieve it.”