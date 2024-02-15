It’s a universally acknowledged truth that anyone who dates Taylor Swift will end up as fodder for her music — and judging by her new album, Joe Alwyn had better brace himself.

“All’s fair in love and poetry,” the 34-year-old, who’s now dating Travis Kelce, said while announcing that The Tortured Poets Department will drop on April 19. Fans already suspect the title is a dismissive nod to a group chat that the actor — who split with Taylor in 2023 — has with pals, dubbed the Tortured Men’s Club.

“She’s finally giving fans answers about why they really broke up after six years,” a source says of tracks including “So Long, London” and “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived.” “It’s going to be brutal!”