Bethenny Frankel made it clear that she doesn’t care what Ed Kelce thinks of her after she called his youngest son, Travis Kelce, a “peacock.”

“I do actually understand and admire a parent coming to their child’s defense, particularly when they’re asked about it,” Bethenny, 53, said during the Monday, February 26, episode of her “Just B” podcast after Ed, 72, called her a “troll.”

However, the former Real Housewives of New York City star said she wishes Ed “would’ve expressed an opinion versus just a verbal insult.” Bethenny continued, “As we teach our kids, it’s better to express ourselves than just criticize.”

“Calling me a troll is amazing clickbait and yay for Travis Kelce’s dad,” the podcast host added. She then insisted that she “wasn’t even criticizing their relationship,” but instead was saying “usually there’s only one peacock in a relationship.”

Bethenny concluded the topic by stating it’s “just funny” that Ed weighed in on her comments, adding that his response was “just a little absurd.” She then quipped, “Sorry not sorry.”

The drama began on February 16 when Bethenny posted a video on Instagram, in which she dissected Travis’ behavior amid his romance with Taylor Swift. After she saw a video of Travis, 34, drunkenly singing at the Super Bowl victory parade on February 14, Bethenny noted that Travis “loves to be the center of attention” and is “the life of the party.”

Bethenny then recalled a past relationship she was in with a “big burly charismatic man who needed to be the center of attention,” who she said reminded her of the Kansas City Chiefs athlete. “Being in that relationship made me feel like I was driving without breaks,” she told her followers. “It was just really fun and really electric, but this person just always wanted to party.”

“But when you get into real life and you get into kids and marriage and things like that … it’s not easy [and] relationships take work,” the mother of one continued. “And it’s hard, because Taylor Swift is certainly a peacock. So there really usually can only be one peacock in a relationship.”

Bethenny wrapped up the video by stating that Travis’ behavior may seem “really exciting and electric” to the “Cruel Summer” singer, 34, right now, though noted that his antics will likely start to wear on Taylor both emotionally and physically.

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Ed eventually came across Bethenny’s comments one week later, and reshared a story about her video on social media on February 23. “Who TF is this troll?” he wrote while sharing the article via Facebook.

The Kelce patriarch stood up for his son just two weeks after he cheered on Travis at the Super Bowl on February 11 as the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers. Following his son’s victory, Taylor, Ed and other Kelce family members made their way to the field to celebrate with Travis.

Not only is Ed vocally supportive of Travis, but he has also been outspoken about his positive thoughts about Taylor ever since she confirmed her romance with the professional athlete in September 2023. While speaking to People in October 2023, Ed said that the “Enchanted” singer is “very smart,” “very sweet” and “very charming,” as well as a “down-to-earth young woman.”