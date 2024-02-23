With Taylor Swift‘s glowing public image, she’s ​said to be making sure boyfriend Travis Kelce is on board with how they present themselves, especially after his drunken antics at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl 2024 victory parade. ​

“Pals are saying now that Taylor and Travis are more than six months into their relationship, she feels comfortable setting certain rules for him to follow,” an insider told Life & Style exclusively of the couple’s developments. “Fortunately, Travis is on board — with most of them, anyway.”

“Travis is fine with Taylor giving him her thoughts and opinions on how to navigate such a public relationship. He really does appreciate it,” the source, added, noting that Travis “should have reined it in a little bit” after the Super Bowl, although, “He’s not so happy with some of the restrictions she wants in place.”

The Ohio native previously talked about going to adult-entertainment venues on his “New Heights” podcast with brother Jason Kelce. He even supported the Crazy Horse 3 Las Vegas strip club by wearing one of their T-shirts to a November 2023 football game, but those days are over.

Travis “is fine not going to strip clubs anymore,” as that’s one of the “Cruel Summer” artist’s “hard rules,” the insider told the publication. However, “she also doesn’t want him posing for photographs with female fans, mostly to avoid inaccurate headlines.” Since Travis has a legion of female Chiefs fans, “He had to roll his eyes at that one,” the insider said.

Taylor has resumed her Eras world tour which will keep her on the road on and off for most of 2024, so she had another gentle request of her boyfriend.

“Friends claim that Taylor has asked Travis to FaceTime her, not just text, when they’re apart,” the source shared, noting that “she didn’t overtly say it, but she secretly wants to see where he is and who he’s with. Taylor’s a good judge of character and fears that some of his buddies are red flags.”

However, both Taylor and Travis are said to be in agreement that they don’t have a place telling one another who they can or can’t hang out with. “That would be a relationship deal breaker for both of them,” the source ​told Life & Style.

Since Taylor is one of the most famous women in the world and has been maneuvering life in the public spotlight for so many years, ​the insider added that she wants to make sure Travis keeps doing things that will improve his image. It comes as the three-time Super Bowl champ is looking to expand his life away from football, including growing off-field businesses and exploring entertainment ventures, including acting.

“She doesn’t want to control him — just help. He’s under a microscope now, more than ever,” the insider explained.

“Taylor loves Travis and thinks these rules will help things with their romance, as well as his career, stay on the rails.” When it comes down to it, the source added, “they’re both committed to doing whatever it takes to make their relationship stronger.”