Throwback! See What Your Favorite Reality Stars From the Early 2000s Are Up to Today

They just don’t make them like they used to! The early 2000s had the best reality shows — from The Simple Life to Growing Up Gotti to Flavor of Love. In fact, many celebrities owe their short-lived fame to reality TV.

Take Kate Gosselin, for example. She was introduced to the world as the stressed-out mother of sextuplets on Jon and Kate Plus 8. The original docuseries ran from 2007-2009 and blasted the normal family into worldwide recognition. Following her divorce from husband Jon Gosselin in 2009, Kate continued filming the family reality show until 2017, under the readjusted title Kate Plus Eight. In 2020, TLC aired a spin-off for the busy mom, titled Kate Plus Date — where Kate’s two eldest daughters, Mady and Cara Gosselin, sought to find her a romantic partner. As of 2022, however, she’s still single.

And who could forget Jessica Simpson‘s infamous incident where she confused tuna and chicken while eating Chicken of the Sea?

“Is this chicken that I have, or is this fish?” the pop star asked then-husband Nick Lachey during the 2003 premiere episode of their reality show, Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica.

“I know it’s tuna, but it says chicken by the sea,” she continued. “Is that stupid? What is it called — chicken by the sea or in the sea?”

The 98 Degrees singer looked at his then-bride with confusion. “Chicken of the Sea is the brand,” he said. “You know, ’cause a lot of people eat tuna, just like a lot of people eat chicken. Chicken of the Sea.”

“Oh … ” the shoe designer replied. “Oh, I understand now. I read it wrong.”

During an interview with Savannah Guthrie in September 2015 on Today, Jessica reflected on the faux pas. “That’s very rearview [mirror],” she said. “Having a camera on me at all times, I mean we all know I stick my foot in my mouth a little bit too much.”

These days, the blonde babe is happily married to NFL alum Eric Johnson and they have three (seriously cute) kids together: Maxwell Drew, Ace Knute and Birdie Mae. Meanwhile, Nick is married to wife Vanessa Minnillo, and they share children Camden, Brooklyn and Phoenix.

See? The lives of these reality show celebrities have continued, even without having every moment captured on camera!

Scroll through the gallery below to see your favorite reality stars then and now.