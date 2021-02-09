Start a Courtship This Valentine’s Day With Our Duggar-Themed Cards

The most romantic day of the year is here, but could you believe that we couldn’t find any Duggar family-themed Valentine cards to send to our friends, family and, most importantly, the parent-approved crushes we’re looking to court? Not a single one. So, we set out to make our own messages for Valentine’s Day so that none of our loved ones would have to miss out. After all, it’s about as close as they’ll get to actually spending Valentine’s Day with the Duggars.

Let’s be honest. The Duggars might not always have the best dating and relationship advice, but they do seem to make it work. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar still look at each other with totally googly, head-over-heels-in-love eyes. So they must be doing something right — right? This year, we’re looking to spread a little of that love.

“He will sit there and listen to everything I need to tell him because he knows that I’m there for him, too,” the Counting On matriarch once wrote on the family’s blog about her husband. “I’m meeting his needs, he’s meeting my needs. We’re willing to be there for each other. And each one of us has different needs in a marriage relationship and that’s what’s so precious.”

As for Jim Bob, he revealed they keep their marriage spicey with weekly dates. “We will go out to lunch or dinner and talk together about the kids, upcoming events, what we have coming up,” he shared with People in 2019.

It seems as though the couple’s kids have taken on a similar attitude when it comes to their own romances. “It’s important not to build walls or turn away from hard topics,” Jessa Duggar, who is married to Ben Seewald, told the outlet. “Not like, ‘I am going to take my feelings and close off from you and build a little wall there.’ The ‘I’m-going-to-show-you attitude’ really hurts. It’s always best to open up and talk about things.”

If you want to spread the love, too, then check it out. Keep scrolling to see all the Duggar family Valentine’s Day cards and then send them to everyone you want to court this holiday.