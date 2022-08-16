Big Family? Find Out the Heights of All of the Duggar Family Members Including Jim Bob and Michelle

The more you know! Fans of the Duggars have watched the family go through ups and downs, though there are some facts about them that not everyone knows. For instance, how tall are the family members?

Duggar patriarch Jim Bob Duggar is 5-foot-10, according to KnowSize.com. Meanwhile, his wife, Michelle Duggar, is five inches shorter at 5-foot-5.

The Duggars rose to fame while starring on the TLC reality show 17 Kids & Counting, which debuted in September 2008. The show followed Jim Bob and Michelle as they raised their kids under a strict conservative upbringing.

In December 2018, Michelle gave birth to their 18th child, Jordyn-Grace, and the show was renamed to 18 Kids and Counting. The series was later named its final title, 19 Kids and Counting, when the couple welcomed their youngest daughter, Josie, in December 2009.

Following the cancelation of 19 Kids & Counting, the Duggars starred on Counting On from 2015 until 2020.

The network canceled Counting On in June 2021, just two months after the couple’s oldest child, Josh, was arrested on child pornography charges in Arkansas on April 29.

“TLC will not be producing additional seasons of Counting On,” a spokesperson for the network said in a statement to Us Weekly at the time. “TLC feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately.”

Josh was convicted of two counts of possessing and receiving child pornography in December 2021.In May 2022, he was ordered to spend 12.5 years behind bars. However, his release date is scheduled for August 12, 2032, according to the Bureau of Prisons. That means he will spend a little more than 10 years in prison at FCI Seagoville in Texas, In Touch exclusively learned in July.

After Josh was found guilty, TLC pulled every episode of Counting On from their website.

Many of the family members have revealed their heights, though some of the kids – including James, Jackson, Johannah, Jennifer, Jordyn-Grace and Josie’s heights are unknown as they may still be growing. Keep scrolling to find out how tall the Duggar family members are.