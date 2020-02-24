What a touching sentiment. Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman shared a message for his late wife, Beth Chapman, via Instagram on February 22, and some of their kids responded saying just how much they miss their matriarch.

“Dear Beth,” the post from the Dog the Bounty Hunter alum began. “I went to church last night. I am not afraid anymore. Love you!!!!” He shared part of the message in all caps, clearly meaning to convey the emotion behind the words.

Courtesy of Duane Chapman/Instagram

Beth died on June 26 after a long, brave battle with cancer. Her husband was actually the one to break the news to fans through a statement shared on Twitter. “It’s 5:32 in Hawaii,” he wrote. “This is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head Mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.”

In the aftermath of her passing, some of her family members have been struggling. Her daughter Bonnie Jo Chapman replied to her dad’s February 22 post, “Love you, papa,” and Beth’s daughter-in-law Jamie Pilar Chapman added, “I miss her all the time.”

Neither of those responses alludes to the drama that’s been going on behind the scenes with the Chapman family. Amid rumors that Duane was dating his longtime assistant Moon Angell — which turned out not to be true — Cecily Chapman, another of the kids he and Beth shared, had some strong words for the supposed situation.

The 26-year-old woman shared a screenshot of Moon’s Facebook profile cover photo — featuring both father’s rumored girlfriend and her deceased mother — on Twitter on January 16 and wrote, “LOL biggest [traitor] I’ve ever seen! Get my mom off your s–t she’s [probably] so disgusted with your ass! Bye Felicia, oh I mean wannabe @MrsdogC.”

In an interview released on February 14, Duane revealed his late wife was really the “glue” that kept his whole family together. “Now I got to redo it and restaple everybody — and we are all kind of brawling right now,” the reality star told Entertainment Tonight.

Do you think Duane turning to spirituality will help him as he continues to grieve his beloved Beth?