He’s setting the record straight. Duane “Dog” Chapman said the rumors about him dating his longtime assistant Moon Angell are not true in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight. Host Kevin Frazier asked him point-blank in a video posted on February 13 whether or not he was dating or had ever dated her, and Duane, 67, replied, “No. Never.”

His answer is a little confusing, considering he seemingly proposed to Moon on The Dr. Oz Show on January 28. But the former Dog the Bounty Hunter star was allegedly very emotional and overwhelmed when he said it. And he told Kevin, “I knew I was gonna do it way before I done it. And I said, ‘This will stop these rumors.'” Spoiler alert: It did not.

The reality star insisted they are just friends. “She still works for me, and takes care of the finances,” he said. “I kind of embarrassed her a little bit and I shouldn’t have.”

The ET host did get Duane to admit that he would have dated Moon, but she told him, “No one will ever love you like Beth did.” He was speaking, of course, of his late wife, Beth Chapman, who died on June 26, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. He claimed Moon told him, “You better stop looking for that because there is no woman alive that will ever love you like that.”

“Oh, I miss her,” the Dog’s Most Wanted star said of his wife during the interview. “Eight months, that’s the worst part, it seems like yesterday and they say ‘time heals all wounds.’ No, it doesn’t.” He said he really misses Beth’s “comments, her touch, her smell” and “her encouragement” in the wake of her passing.

Duane admitted that he never thought it would be “this bad” trying to do things after his spouse passed away when he spoke exclusively with In Touch in August. “I kind of prepared myself,” he said. “When she was with me, I would say, ‘Get in there right now cause someday maybe she won’t be here.”

No matter who he’s spending his time with, we really hope Duane has a lot of support as he continues to heal from losing his beloved Beth.