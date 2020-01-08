2020 is already shaping up to be a tumultuous year for the Dog the Bounty Hunter family. Luckily, Bonnie Jo Chapman has at least one friend she knows will always be there for her. On Monday, January 6, the former reality personality gave a shout-out to her old costar and mom Beth Chapman’s pal, Rainy Robinson. As dating rumors surround dad Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman, his daughter thanked the Dog’s Most Wanted star for always being by her side.

“Love this woman to the end of the earth and back,” Bonnie, 21, wrote on her Instagram Story as she shared a photo of Rainy. “When I’m sobbing and upset, she always comforts me. She has such strong faith and sees so much potential in me. When I don’t love me, she does. I’m glad I have her in my life, and I’m glad my mom had her by her side.”

Courtesy of Bonnie Jo Chapman/Instagram

Though the older woman didn’t share any of her own words in response, it was clear she was touched, sharing the Story on her own page. Over the years, she’s also shared plenty of her own tributes to Bonnie and the rest of the Chapman family. In June 2019, just before Beth’s death, she even wrote a tribute to the fierce bounty huntress. “With all the smiles you brought me, I never thought that you could cause me so many tears,” she wrote at the time. “Wouldn’t trade a second, not one damn second. ❤️💔❤️”

We’re glad to know that the makeup enthusiast has such a caring friend on her side, especially while the family deals with some drama. Though Bonnie didn’t mention what had her upset when she reached out to Rainy, romance rumors have been swirling lately as Lyssa Chapman accused her father of moving on only months after the death of his wife. In the past, the younger Chapman daughter insisted her father would never remarry — and even clapped back at claims he went on on a date in August.

Duane, 66, who previously opened up about his late wife preparing him to be alone and making him promise not to “let another girl take [her] place,” denied dating anyone new. However, he did admit he is ready to start seeing someone. “I’m the kind of guy that has to have a woman around me,” he told Radar Online in January. “I have to find a way to move on. I’m so lonely right now. I’m just really lonely.” There is some consolation for Beth and Bonnie, though. “There will never another Mrs. Dog,” he promised.