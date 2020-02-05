He clearly felt the same. Duane “Dog” Chapman reposted a message about solidarity and a photo of himself with family members and friends enjoying his birthday, which was on February 2. “A true reminder tonight about the importance of just being there for one another and celebrating together!” the original person who wrote the post, Richard Moore, said. “Happy Birthday @duanedogchapman … I truly love you, man!”

Duane, 67, shared the exact same post, so it clearly resonated with him. The timing is telling because his family is currently dealing with a feud thanks to his involvement with his new girlfriend, Moon Angell.

Courtesy of Jamie Pillar Chapman/Instagram

Cecily Chapman — one of the kids Duane shared with his late wife, Beth Chapman — has been very vocal about her dislike for Moon. Her sister, Lyssa Chapman, doesn’t seem to be a fan either.

For instance, Cecily, 26, shared a screenshot of Moon’s Facebook profile cover photo — which featured both her father’s new flame and her deceased mother — on Twitter on January 16 and wrote, “LOL biggest [traitor] I’ve ever seen! Get my mom off your s–t she’s [probably] so disgusted with your ass! Bye Felicia, oh I mean wannabe @MrsdogC.”

As for Lyssa, 32, she was arrested for harassment on January 30 in Honolulu, Hawaii after she took to Twitter to slam her bounty hunter dad in a series of now-deleted tweets. “If someone who met your family by dating your brother, tried to date your father after your stepmom died what would you do?” she tweeted on January 6. “If you went to your mother’s closet and saw she moved all her clothes and replaced them with her own, what would you do? #ItsNotWhenOrWhyItsWho.” Lyssa posted $600 bail shortly after her arrest and is due back in court for arraignment on February 27.

In other tweets, Lyssa claimed she wanted her father to be happy, but worried that Moon has bad intentions. Basically, the whole family is in turmoil right now over the situation.

On his birthday, Duane shared an old photo of himself kissing his late wife and wrote, “I sure miss you today!!” Hopefully, he had some support on the first birthday he’s celebrated since her death, in spite of the family drama he and the other Chapmans are all working their way through right now.