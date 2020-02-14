His world isn’t the same without her. Duane Chapman a.k.a. “Dog the Bounty Hunter” admits he’s still beside himself with grief eight months after Beth Chapman‘s passing. The reality star speaks out about his changed family dynamic in a new interview released on February 14, revealing his beloved late wife was the “glue” that kept his brood together.

Duane says it’s hard for him to show his vulnerable side because he prides himself on being a “macho, macho” man, but he’s trying to do whatever it takes to keep his loved ones united. “Now I got to redo it and restaple everybody — and we are all kind of brawling right now,” the reality star, 67, tells Entertainment Tonight.

Courtesy of Duane Chapman/Instagram

There’s been a lot of turmoil going on as his daughter, Lyssa, was arrested in January 2020. On top of that, rumors have been swirling around Duane and his new love interest, Moon Angell, after he popped the question while appearing on The Dr. Oz Show.

“She still works for me, and takes care of the finances,” he tells ET, claiming they are just friends at this point in time. “I kind of embarrassed her a little bit and I shouldn’t have.” Duane later confesses he would have dated Moon if she wanted a relationship.

Courtesy of Duane Chapman/Instagram

Unfortunately, some of his recent actions have also caused a rift with his loved ones. “Well, the girls are very upset because of other girls I’d be looking at,” he explains. “Or they may say, ‘Dad, they just like you because you are Dog the Bounty Hunter. They don’t like you because you are Duane or Dad.’ The boys are like, ‘Dad, you know, if you love them, if you like them, we are for you or whatever you decide.'”

Duane said that it’s “almost time” to get back on the dating scene, but he knows no other woman will love him the way Beth did. “Oh, I miss her,” he reveals. “Eight months, that’s the worst part, it seems like yesterday and they say ‘time heals all wounds.’ No, it doesn’t.”

Back in August 2019 — less than two months after Beth’s death — the TV personality opened up about how he was coping with the devastating loss of his longtime love following her battle with cancer. At the time, Duane revealed that his family members would turn on the television to watch Dog’s Most Wanted so they could see Beth again.

“They just tune in[to] WGN America,” he exclusively told In Touch. “The show speaks for her.”