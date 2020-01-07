He wants to clear the air. Duane Chapman responded to rumors that he’s dating Beth Chapman’s longtime assistant, Moon Angell, claiming she’s just a great friend who is helping him cope after the death of his beloved wife in June 2019.

“[Moon] has just been so good to me,” he told Radar Online. “I’ll get really emotional and find myself getting into a dark hole and she will tell me to suck it up. So it’s been good having her by my side.”

“I’m the kind of guy that has to have a woman around me,” Duane added, noting how he’s ready to jump back into the dating pool. “There will never another Mrs. Dog. But I have to find a way to move on. I’m so lonely right now. I’m just really lonely.”

However, the WGN America alum’s daughter Lyssa Chapman worries that Moon may have another agenda. She slammed Duane’s pal on social media after he posted a photo of them smiling together on Instagram.

On January 6, the Dog the Bounty Hunter star tweeted, “If someone who met your family by dating your brother, tried to date your father after your stepmom died what would you do?”

“If you went to your mother’s closet and saw she moved all her clothes and replaced them with her own, what would you do? #ItsNotWhenOrWhyItsWho,” the 32-year-old added.

The TV personality also addressed how her father is a “GROWN ASS MAN,” but she feels obligated to speak out about her concerns for the sake of his well-being. “His money. His dynasty,” Lyssa continued. “But you can guarantee that my name is not going down in history as a person who supported this.”

Duane’s daughter also noted how she wants nothing more than for him to be happy in the wake of Beth’s passing. “When a person who has ill intentions, that my mother specifically warned me about before her passing tries to enter, the war is on,” she tweeted in her series of messages. “The devil ALWAYS goes for the weakest link. Not today Satan.”

Fans had mixed responses after hearing about the 66-year-old’s rumored relationship. “It’s nobody’s business what Dog does in his personal life,” one commented. Another replied, “However you choose to go on with your love life is your business, Dog.”