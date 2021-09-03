Husband and wife! Duane “Dog” Chapman married his fiancée, Francie Frane, in a romantic ceremony held in front of close friends and family on Thursday, September 2.

The Dogs Most Wanted star, 68, and his new love exchanged their vows just a few weeks after they filed for a marriage license in the state of Colorado.

“Francie and I are thrilled to be husband and wife,” Dog told E! News in a statement. “We appreciate all the prayers and well-wishes.”

In the days leading up to their nuptials, Duane teased a peek at his bright orange suit, complete with a matching top hat and shoes. “Getting ready for wedding. Three days and a wake-up!!!!!” the bounty hunter captioned his outfit photo.

Prior to the wedding, it was reported that his daughters Bonnie and Cecily Chapman had become estranged from their father and would not be attending the ceremony.

“I’m not perfect and have made some mistakes,” the groom told Page Six in a statement during the height of their drama. “I’m very appreciative of everyone who has spoken out on my behalf including my daughter Lyssa.”

“Despite the sadness we feel at this rift in our family, Francie and I are looking forward to celebrating our wedding next week with the rest of our family and close friends,” the WGN America personality continued.

The Denver native was previously married to Beth Chapman from 2006 to June 2019, when she sadly passed away at the age of 51 following a battle with throat and lung cancer. The couple started dating shortly after they met in 1988.

Before his 30-year romance with Beth, Duane had been married four other times. He tied the knot with Tawny Marie Chapman and they stayed together from 1991 to 2003. He previously wed Lyssa Rae Brittain in 1982 and they split in 1991. Duane was also with ex-wives Anne Tengell from 1979 to 1982 and La Fonda Sue Honeycutt from 1972 to 1977.

Duane popped the question to Francie in May 2020, shortly after they connected over losing their spouses in the same timeframe. Francie was mourning the loss of her late husband, Bob, who died of cancer just six months before Beth.

In the wake of Beth’s death, the Dog Unleashed alum told In Touch exclusively that Francie helped his family cope with those tough and raw emotions. “Francie is there for them,” he said in October. “She’s not their mom, but she’s helping a lot because she is a mother. Every day, you know, I try to talk to every one of my kids.”