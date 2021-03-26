Days before the show was set to premiere, Duane Chapman’s new series Dog Unleashed has been canceled after a “breach” in his contract, according to a new statement from production company Unleashed Entertainment obtained by In Touch.

“It is with a heavy heart that we must announce the decision to cancel the production of Dog Unleashed on our much-anticipated streaming platform Unleashed Entertainment,” the statement from President and CEO Mike Donovan began on Friday, March 26. “We greatly respect the incredible work of Duane Chapman (a.k.a. Dog the Bounty Hunter) tracking down and bringing fugitives to justice. Unfortunately, Unleashed Entertainment received reports of actions taken by Mr. Chapman during the show’s production that breach our contractual agreements.” The alleged actions breaching contract were not provided.

Courtesy of Duane Chapman/Instagram

“After a thorough investigation, including the review of hours of audio and video material, we have decided to halt production of Dog Unleashed permanently,” it continued. “Mr. Chapman was given an opportunity to take part in the inquiry but chose to not participate.”

“Unleashed Entertainment Is not your average platform,” the statement concluded. “Our values drive our programming. We stand for equality and justice, and we will not be associated with projects that are not congruent with these values. Though it saddens us to part ways, we cannot in good conscience continue to work with those who do not share our values.

Dog Unleashed was originally scheduled to premiere on Thursday, April 1. Chapman, who last appeared in Dog’s Most Wanted, previously announced the debut date via Instagram, but has since deleted the post sharing the news.

It’s been a year full of changes for the TV personality and bounty hunter. Chapman got engaged to Francie Frane in May 2020, 11 months after late wife Beth Chapman’s death from cancer in June 2019. Beth was only 51.

Courtesy Francie Frane/Instagram

After losing Beth, Chapman revealed Frane made a big effort to show support to his kids as they mourned their mother’s passing. “Francie is there for them. She’s not their mom, but she’s helping a lot because she is a mother. Every day, you know, I try to talk to every one of my kids … and some days, it’s tough for them and some days, it’s less tough,” he exclusively told In Touch in October 2020. “If we could make [Beth] come home, we would all do that whatever it costs.”

Frane and Chapman have yet to announce a wedding date.

In Touch has reached out to Chapman for comment on the show’s cancelation but did not hear back by the time of publication.