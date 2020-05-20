Gone too soon. Duane “Dog” Chapman honored his late daughter, Barbara Katie Chapman, on the anniversary of her death, sharing a throwback photo of the 23-year-old prior to her untimely passing in a car crash.

“15 years ago today. My Barbara Katie went to be [with] JESUS,” the WGN America alum, 67, wrote on Tuesday, May 19, next to the portrait of his daughter holding her son, Travis.

Courtesy of Duane Chapman/Instagram

“She’s with mom now,” Cecily B. Chapman sweetly replied in the comments, referring to her own mother, the late Beth Chapman.

Duane and his ex-wife Lyssa Greene welcomed Barbara Katie (a.k.a. Barbara Katy) in June 1982. She was tragically killed on May 19, 2006 in a car accident near Fairbanks, Alaska, shortly before her 24th birthday.

“B-K was a sweet, bubbly girl whose earliest loves were bringing home strays and fishing on her daddy’s knee,” according to her obituary. “Bright and beautiful, her dream was to be a veterinarian. Dearly loved by family and friends, the loss of her smile, contagious laugh and goofy humor will be missed and mourned forever.”

Courtesy of Beth Chapman/Instagram

It was an especially tough time for the Chapman family because Duane was planning to get married to Beth in Hawaii the very next day. After discussing it with the brood, “they all decided unanimously they should celebrate the wedding and her life,” Michael Feeney, senior vice president of A&E television network, revealed in a statement at the time.

Duane and Beth were together for nearly 30 years before she died in June 2019, following a long battle with cancer. “It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven,” the bounty hunter tweeted, confirming she passed away at the age of 51.

Since then, the reality star found new love with Francie Frane. The couple formed a beautiful bond after they both lost their spouses to cancer. In May, Duane announced his engagement to the 51-year-old rancher, revealing they are planning on going all out for their upcoming nuptials.

We’re glad to see she’s keeping a smile on his face.