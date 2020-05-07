Rushing to their defense. Duane “Dog” Chapman’s daughter, Bonnie Jo Chapman, begged fans to let her father “live in peace” after he announced his engagement to Francie Frane. The 21-year-old offered a new perspective on their relationship, telling nay-sayers to allow Duane to “be happy” after he went through one of the toughest years of his life in 2019.

“As usual, very thankful for those who are supportive,” she began on Instagram, before addressing the individuals who only had negative things to say about their blossoming romance. “Please for the love of god, let him be,” she continued.

“It’s been extremely difficult to see one parent pass, and the other so intent on following. My father deserves to be happy. He’s still got my mother’s name on his chest, he’ll never forget her and the love she gave him,” the beauty guru explained, noting his late wife, Beth Chapman, would support him moving on. “She would be happy my father is in love and finding peace,” Bonnie added.

Courtesy of Duane Chapman/Instagram

She said the negative comments are purely a reflection of the person writing them, so they do their best to shake them off. “Life has never been easy for my dad, but love is something that comes naturally to him,” Bonnie mentioned, before highlighting the fact her father, 67, now found a “wonderful woman” that wants to be by his side.

“As usual, no one can replace my mother; but it’s OK to let new people in. Life is filled with so much sorrow and hurt, in times like this is when love is found unexpected,” she wrote.

Bonnie also addressed how she had this very “talk” with her late mother, and Beth “would never want him to be alone,” she concluded. “There is always going to be one and only one Mrs. Dog. Welcome to the pack, Francie.”

Courtesy of Duane Chapman Instagram

The WGN America alum reposted her message and replied, “Thank you Bonnie.”

Duane met his bride-to-be in Colorado and they quickly formed an undeniable bond after both lost their spouses to cancer. Beth passed away in June 2019, just a few months after Francie’s late husband died.

Looking ahead, the Dog’s Most Wanted star is hoping to have the “biggest wedding there’s ever been” to celebrate their beautiful and unique love story.