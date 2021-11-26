Did Sammi Sweetheart find a new sweetheart? Jersey Shore alum Sammi Giancola appears to be moving on following her split from fiancé Christian Biscardi with a new man — and she may have made it social media official.

On Thursday, November 25, Thanksgiving Day, Sammi, 34, shared a cozy photo of herself posing alongside Justin May, who had his hands on her abdomen, on both her Twitter account and in her Instagram Stories.

“Happy Thanksgiving,” the former MTV personality wrote on Twitter. In her Instagram Stories, she tagged Justin in the post, writing, “Thankful.” Her possible new man reshared the photo in his own Instagram Stories.

Sammi Sweetheart/Instagram

This is the first time Sammi has appeared with another man since announcing the end of her engagement to Christian, 32, in July 2021. The Jersey Shore alum shared the news via TikTok in the form of a Q&A-style message where she danced along to music while questions and her answers appeared on the screen.

They read, “Are you coming back to Jersey Shore? No. Are you single? Yes. Are you happy? YESSS!”

The announcement seemed to be a long time coming — breakup rumors began to circulate in late May after fans noticed the now-former couple unfollowed each other on Instagram. Christian had also deleted all of his photos with Sammi from the platform. He also set his Facebook relationship status to private. Sammi removed a majority of her pictures of Christian from her account as well.

In June, the New Jersey native took a solo trip to Florida, sharing a shirtless selfie, while Sammi posted a self-tanning tutorial on Instagram. Eagle-eyed fans noticed she was not wearing her engagement ring.

The ex-couple became engaged in March 2019; however, the nuptials were put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. Both the original and rescheduled wedding dates were not made public, but Sammi did share some updates with her fans, including the moment she chose her wedding dress in March 2020.

It is unknown why Christian and Sammi called off the engagement.

Sammi was previously involved in a tumultuous relationship with Jersey Shore costar Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, whom she dated on-and-off from 2009 to 2016, which was heavily documented on the MTV reality series. In 2018, Sammi revealed she would not appear on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

“I have chosen not to join the show this season because I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and relationship,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

“I am not the same person as I was when I was 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially TOXIC SITUATIONS,” she added, possibly alluding to her relationship with Ronnie, 35. “However, it was a difficult decision as I love my roomies.”