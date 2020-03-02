She’s almost ready to walk down the aisle! Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola revealed she’s officially found her wedding dress on Monday, March 2. The former Jersey Shore star shared the news on Instagram as she dropped her latest YouTube vlog. In the new episode, the MTV alum heads out to a bridal boutique called Castle Couture in New Jersey where she meets with a consultant to give her fans and followers tips on how to find their perfect dress.

“I said YES to my dress!” Sammi, 32, shared. “Special thank you to @castlecouture @castlecouturebridal for helping me choose the perfect wedding gown!” Though the star didn’t actually share a photo of the gown she chose — she’s saving that reveal for her big day — she did share some hints in the clip about what it might look like.

“I came in, like, I’m dead set on this bridal gown, and then they pulled a bunch of dresses for me, and I picked something that I never thought I would ever pick, ever,” she told her viewers in the video. “I ended up being so happy with this dress that it completely blew my mind.”

That wasn’t an experience the star was expecting to have. “I’m kind of a control freak, where I’m like, ‘No, I need to look and find my dress. I need to search this store,'” she admitted in her vlog. “I came to this place and found love with this whole experience, and I picked the dress like right then and there. … It’s a feeling. … I knew what I wanted when it was on my body.”

The star has already found her bridesmaids’ dresses. In November 2019, she was happy to take fans behind-the-scenes when it came to that aspect of wedding planning. When she walks down the aisle, her closest female friends will don dusk-colored gowns with “spaghetti straps, an overlapping V-neck ruched bodice, a diagonal pleated skirt boasting horsehair hem.” Even more exciting, the designer and boutique shared on Instagram that Sammi’s bridesmaids would “be [their] first bridal party to wear” this specific gown.

Fiancé Christian Biscardi has also opened up about his outfit for the big day, joking that he needs something special to accommodate his fit figure. “I should just cut the sleeves off of my tux for the wedding,” he joked, showing off his biceps. “The way that God intended.”