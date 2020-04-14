Say it ain’t so! Former Jersey Shore star Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola had to postpone her wedding to fiancé Christian Biscardi until September due to the coronavirus pandemic, Us Weekly confirmed.

The delay is a big letdown for the couple as they have been planning their nuptials since Christian, 30, got down on one knee in March 2019. The YouTubers started dating in 2017 and decided to make things official after two years together.

The pair didn’t spare one wedding detail from their fans and made sure to post all of their plans on their YouTube channel. They even shared a tutorial on how Christian picked the perfect ring for his true love.

Although the former MTV personality is clearly living her best life, it doesn’t seem like she wants her old roommates to be a part of her new endeavors — so much so that the Jersey Shore cast might not have made her wedding guest list.

“I think it’s happening soon. We haven’t gotten anything,” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi told In Touch exclusively on April 8. “We would have loved to [go],” she admitted. “It’s understandable,” Jenni “JWoww” Farley added. “I mean she came from a TV show that she clearly doesn’t want to be a part of anymore. So, there’s probably that give and take of having us part of certain … I don’t know. I wish we could talk to her about it.”

While they may have “drifted apart” they still love her and cherish their memories together. “We wish her nothing but the best,” Deena Cortese gushed.

Their relationship with the brunette beauty took a turn when Sammi opted out of the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation spinoff show in 2018. After filming from 2009 to 2012, she decided to move on.

“I have chosen not to join the show this season because I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and relationship,” she wrote in a statement shared to Instagram on March 30, 2018. “I am not the same person as I was when I was 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially toxic situations … I will forever be grateful to Jersey Shore and everything it has brought to me!”

Despite the drama surrounding guest lists and wedding plans, Sam is so ready to marry the love of her life.

