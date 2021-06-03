Flying solo? Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola‘s fiancé, Christian Biscardi, is on vacation amid rumors that the pair split. “Yes, there’s UFOs,” Christian captioned a Wednesday, June 2, Instagram post along with tagging “Florida” as his location.

The New Jersey native, 31, and the former Jersey Shore star, 33, have dropped a number of breakup clues on social media in the last week. For starters, Sammi and Christian, who got engaged in March 2019, no longer follow each other on Instagram.

Moreover, Christian has deleted all of his photos with Sammi from his page, while the MTV alum has deleted the majority of her posts with Christian. As for Facebook, it appears as though Christian hasn’t deleted photos of Sammi on that platform. However, his relationship status is private.

After Christian popped the question in 2019, he and Sammi were planning to get married the following year. Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the pair had to postpone their nuptials. Neither Christian nor Sammi ever revealed the original or rescheduled wedding date publicly, but the William Paterson University graduate did share plenty of sweet updates on Instagram, including when she found her dress.

Many fans find the timing of Sammi’s potential split from Christian curious, as her ex Ronnie Ortiz-Magro recently announced he would not be returning to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Sammi’s decision to never participate on the spinoff seemingly was about distancing herself from Ronnie, 35, whom she dated on-and-off from 2009 to 2016.

“I have chosen not to join the show this season because I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and my relationship. I am not the same as I was when I was 22,” Sammi explained via Instagram in March 2018.

“At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially toxic situations,” she added. “It was a difficult decision as I love my roomies. I’ve decided to focus on me, my future and what truly makes me happy. I will forever be grateful to Jersey Shore and everything it has brought to me.”