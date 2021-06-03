Missing something? Jersey Shore star Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola was spotted not wearing her engagement ring amid split rumors from fiancé Christian Biscardi on Wednesday, June 2.

The MTV alum, 34, shared a video via Instagram demonstrating her favorite self-tanner, but fans noticed she was missing her diamond sparkler from Christian, 31. It’s possible she removed the piece of jewelry simply for the demonstration, but its absence didn’t go unnoticed.

Sammi Giancola/Instagram

“Oh no … no ring, it’s true,” one commenter wrote with a crying face emoji. “Single Sammi getting ready for her comeback on Jersey Shore?” someone else questioned. “No ring … I feel bad,” another user wrote.

Around the same time, the businessman shared a shirtless photo of himself soaking up the sun in Florida via Instagram. “Yes, there’s UFOs,” he captioned the snapshot while geotagging the Sunshine State.

The couple, who got engaged in March 2019, have been fueling breakup rumors for days and dropped multiple clues over social media that suggested they are no longer together. First off, Sammi and Christian unfollowed each other on social media.

In addition, Christian has deleted all of his Instagram photos with Sammi from his feed, while the New Jersey native has also erased most of her photos with her man. While the businessman’s photos with Sammi are still on his Facebook page, he switched his relationship status to be private.

After Christian proposed to Sammi, the pair planned to get hitched in 2020 but had to postpone their ceremony amid the coronavirus pandemic. Neither confirmed the original or rescheduled date of their wedding, but the bride-to-be shared plenty of updates, including where she found her dress.

Many fans pointed out the timing of Sammi’s split from Christian aligned with Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, whom the starlet dated from 2006 to 2016, announcing he would not be returning to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. The William Paterson University graduate has never appeared on the Jersey Shore spinoff, seemingly to distance herself from her ex.

“I have chosen not to join the show this season because I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and my relationship. I am not the same as I was when I was 22,” Sammi wrote in a statement via Instagram in March 2018 explaining her decision to sit out from the reality show.

Time will tell what the future holds for Sammi and Christian.