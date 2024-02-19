90 Day Fiance's Brandan Slams Scam Claims Amid Mary's Cancer

90 Day Fiancé star Brandan De Nucciõ has hit back at fans who questioned the legitimacy of wife Mary De Nucciõ’s (née Demasu-ay) cancer diagnosis after he asked for fundraising help.

The reality TV personality, 24, took to his Instagram Stories on Sunday, February 18 — two days after Mary, 23, claimed that she was diagnosed with colon cancer — with a message for their haters.

“Mary’s been dealing with abdominal pain, vomiting and always having a fever since before. You can’t just notice it because she’s always happy and energetic in the videos,” he wrote in response to fans who have questioned whether Mary’s illness was a scam. “She’s doing a lot of work in the videos to make sure she can make enough money for [our 6-month-old daughter] Midnight and her family.”

Brandan added that Mary put off seeing a doctor for a long time because she was “so scared to know what’s going on with her stomach/health.”

“She’s scared of blood and surgeries,” he wrote.

Brandan concluded, “So to those people who bash us, just continue being like that and God will handle you. Godbless.”

Mary revealed her diagnosis on February 16 via her Instagram Stories. “This is the most scary moment in my life finding out I have colon cancer!! Please God guide me I don’t wanna die. I want to spend my life with Midnight,” the Philippines native wrote.

Brandan De Nuccio/Instagram

After 90 Day Fiancé blog 90 Day: The Melanated Way reported the news, fans in the comments questioned whether Mary was telling the truth.

“Is this a scam so they can make some money??? Did Brandon ever get a job?? The store wasn’t making any money. I got questions???” one fan wrote.

“Sorry, don’t believe a word of it,” another user added.

Two days later, Brandan took to his Stories to ask fans for help in raising money for Mary’s treatment. “I hunble asking for your financial help for Mary’s surgery to remove her colon cancer. We need help not judgments. Any amount will help Mary a lot and save her life [sic],” he wrote before sharing a link to a GoGetFunding campaign.

The page, which appeared to have been created by Mary, included a note from the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way alum. She claimed that she had been dealing with blood in her stool off and on since high school. After finally seeing a doctor, Mary was allegedly told she needed to have her cancer “removed” via surgery.

“I don’t have financial support im the only one working in the family and supporting my family. I hope you will help me any amount will help me a lot,” the campaign description continued. “Please don’t judge me I don’t want to die. I want to spend my whole life with my daughter.”

The campaign received $1,326 before it was stopped. A note from the fundraising platform on the page read, “GoGetFunding has been requested or required to stop this campaign.”

In addition to clapping back at critics, Brandan shared an update on his wife’s condition on Sunday. The Oregon native shared a photo of her at a hospital, wearing pajamas as she sat on the edge of a bed.

“Hello everyone, thank you for all of your support,” Brandan wrote. “Mary’s already admitted to the hospital. She’s very strong and happy seeing all your sweet messages to her. As you can see she lost weight. But she’s strong. Her smiles make me not worry too much with her surgery.”