90 Day Fiancé star Brandan De Nucciõ admitted he called wife, Mary Rosa, explicit names during their explosive arguments.

“I do sometimes call her a ‘scammer,’ call her a ‘bitch,’” Brandan, 24, said of his behavior when he’s angry in a teaser of the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way tell-all shared by the People on Friday, December 1.

Host Shaun Robinson then asked Brandan’s mother, Angela Stiggins, what type of behavior would warrant her son using that language toward his wife, 23.

“Do you guys want to talk about the last incident?” his mother asked Brandan and Mary before the clip cut to the next couple.

Brandan and Mary introduced their relationship on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, which premiered in July. Even before Brandan’s overseas move, the couple dealt with major jealousy and insecurity issues as both of them had been cheated on in the past. At the time, Mary even forbade Brandan from visiting his mother’s house due to her female roommates.

Things didn’t get better once Brandan arrived in the Philippines as their trust issues only ignited once in person. During a church service, Mary urged Brandan to only look at the priest and at none of the girls in the building.

“I’m just like not understanding what’s going on and I’m trying to fill in the boredness, but if I even turn my head, she doesn’t like it,” Brandan explained during the August 21 episode. “Here we are again, with Mary getting insecure and jealous even though we talked a lot about how that won’t happen anymore.”

Despite their relationship problems, Brandan and Mary learned they were expecting their first child during the September 18 episode. I don’t know how I’m feeling, I just can’t believe you’re pregnant,” Brandan told Mary as he “processed” the information. “I am happy. This is … let me process it.”

The next step in their romance was marriage, however, Mary wasn’t so sure about tying the knot as the expectant mom grew frustrated with Brandan and his lack of initiative to handle their finances.

Mary opened up to Angela during the November 13 episode and admitted that while she couldn’t picture her life without Brandan, she also needed reassurance for the future.

“You’re gonna make a great mother. And you will have the ability and potential to be a really great wife,” Angela explained during their heart-to-heart moment as she promised Mary that she would talk to her son. “It’s gonna take some time to get there … You don’t have to do this alone.”

In Touch exclusively confirmed in July 2023 that Brandan and Mary did get married and their nuptials played out during the November 13 episode.

The 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Ways alums recently gave viewers a first look at their daughter, Midnight, on November 30. “When I heard our baby crying for the first time during my C-section, I got teary-eyed and was so happy to realize I have a baby!” Mary told People. “Our daughter, Midnight, is worth everything and I’ve never been this happy in my whole life.”