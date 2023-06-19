Counting on. Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) has revealed whether she and husband Austin Forsyth plan to have more kids following the birth of their third child in May.

In a new video on her YouTube page, Joy-Anna, 25, provided some updates on the Forsyth family’s life with their newest addition. She dedicated a portion of the video to answering fan questions, including one about their family continuing to grow. Joy-Anna said this is the question she hears most often from her fans.

“Everyone is asking me how many babies I want — if I want more, and I’m like, ‘Gracious, guys, I just had a kid,’” she said.

Still, Joy-Anna answered the question, explaining that she and Austin, 29, were considering having “four or five” kids in total. However, they aren’t totally sure.

“I don’t feel done. And I think the different friends I’ve talked to have always said when they’re done, they know. Like, ‘Okay, this is my last one.’ They feel done. I haven’t gotten that feeling yet,” she added.

Joy-Anna and Austin got married in May 2017 after announcing their courtship the previous year. They announced Joy-Anna’s first pregnancy in August, and their son, Gideon, was born in February 2018. The couple’s second child, a daughter named Evelyn, was born in August 2020 following a pregnancy announcement in March. Finally, Joy-Anna and Austin announced their third child in October 2022, later revealing the baby was a boy. He was born on May 17, and they revealed his name, Gunner, a few days later.

The fifth daughter of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar went on to say in the video that she “loved this whole experience” of raising Gunner thus far.

“I feel like we can have another one … one more, maybe two. We’ll see,” she concluded. “If God allows us to get pregnant again.”

Joy-Anna and Austin initially announced their second pregnancy in May 2019. However, in June, they learned at their 20-week scan that the baby did not have a heartbeat. Joy-Anna experienced a miscarriage. The couple later revealed that they named the child, a girl, Annabell Elise. She recalled the tragic moment they learned about Annabell in an episode of Counting On.

“I was like, ‘Oh, is your monitor messed up or whatever?’ But then I realized what she was telling us and I was just devastated,” Joy-Anna shared, revealing that she “broke down crying.”

One year after they received the news, Joy-Anna took to Instagram to honor Annabell.

“I remember leaving our ultrasound appointment, sobbing and wondering how we were ever going to move forward and so fearful of having to deliver her. It hurts to look back at these pictures and remember the pain and heartbreak, but, when I do look back, I am so thankful for how far we’ve come … how God has given us more joy, peace [and] healing than I ever thought we would have again,” Joy-Anna wrote. “We love you, Annabell Elise!”