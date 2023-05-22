So sweet! Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband, Austin Forsyth, now have a family of five after they welcomed baby No. 3, a boy, in May. Keep scrolling to find out the baby’s name, learn the meaning behind the moniker and more.

When Did Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth Welcome Baby No. 3?

Joy gave birth to her third child on May 17, 2023.

“He’s here!” the Counting On alum announced via Instagram on May 19. “Thank you all for praying … Mama and baby are recovering well.”

What Did Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth Name Baby No. 3?

Joy revealed her son’s name – Gunner James Forsyth – on May 21.

“Soaking up every moment. He is the sweetest lil man,” the former TLC personality wrote via Instagram at the time.

In addition to sharing his name alongside an adorable photo of him resting, Joy stated that he weighed 8-lbs 14-oz at birth.

What Is the Meaning Behind Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth’s Son’s Name?

Neither Joy nor Austin has revealed what inspired them to name their son Gunner.

According to NameBerry, the moniker has a Scandinavian origin and means “bold warrior.”

As for his middle name, Joy happens to have a younger brother named James. However, it’s not clear if she named her son after her sibling or another family member.

What Are Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth’s Other Kids Names?

The couple – who tied the knot in 2017 – became parents when they welcomed their son Gideon in February 2018.

“We are so blessed by the arrival of our son, Gideon Martyn Forsyth!” Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar’s daughter told her fans via Instagram at the time. “He was born on 02/23/18 @ 3:39pm, weighing 10lbs. 3oz. and was 22 inches long!”

Gideon became a big brother when the TV personality gave birth to the couple’s daughter, Evelyn, in August 2020.

“Ladies and Gentlemen: I’d like you to meet, Evelyn Mae Forsyth,” Austin wrote via social media just days after Evelyn was born. The father of three also shared a montage of portraits that captured him kissing his daughter, the couple admiring their baby girl and Gideon showing off his sweet smile in a family photo.

Two years later, the parents announced they were expecting Gunner in October 2022.

Courtesy of Joy-Anna Duggar/Instagram

​​“Baby #3 is on the way!” Joy captioned a photo of her and Austin holding a sonogram via Instagram.

Joy and Austin went on to share more information about their growing family in a YouTube video posted on the same day as the announcement. “We have been trying and we’re both ready to have no. 3,” the 19 Kids and Counting alum said in the clip, which was filmed when they were on a trip to Alaska. “We’re in a really good spot now. We love our family. We’re ready to expand and so we’re really, really hoping that we get pregnant.”