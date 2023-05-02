Growing Up Before Our Eyes! The Cutest Photos of Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth’s Son Gideon

Proud parents! Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband, Austin Forsyth, became parents when they welcomed their first child, Gideon, in February 2018.

Joy-Anna announced her first pregnancy via Instagram in August 2017. “Austin and I are SO thankful to announce that we are parents!! Even before we were married we prayed that God would give us children and we are so blessed that he has given us this baby! Jesus is the giver of Life!” she captioned several photos of her baby bump. “The baby has arms, legs, fingers, and toes. It has a beating heart and brain waves. The baby responds to touch and is already right- or left-handed. The baby has its own unique fingerprints, which are different from anyone else’s. All organ systems are in place!”

Six months after the announcement, Joy-Anna and Austin officially became parents. “We are so blessed by the arrival of our son, Gideon Martyn Forsyth!” Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar’s daughter wrote via Instagram at the time. “He was born on 02/23/18 @ 3:39pm, weighing 10lbs. 3oz. and was 22 inches long!”

Alongside the birth announcement, the Counting On alum shared several photos of her and Austin spending quality time with their son when he was just a newborn.

Since welcoming Gideon, Joy-Anna has shared several photos of her first born via social media so that fans have been able to watch him grow from a baby to an adorable toddler.

In August 2020, Gideon became a big brother when Joy-Anna gave birth to the couple’s daughter, Evelyn.

“Ladies and Gentlemen: I’d like you to meet, Evelyn Mae Forsyth,” Austin wrote via social media just days after his wife gave birth. He also shared a montage of portraits that captured him kissing his baby girl, the couple gazing down adoringly at Evelyn and Gideon showing off his adorable smile in a family photo.

Gideon clearly loves being an older brother and will definitely be the best big sibling to the couple’s third child.

Joy-Anna and Austin announced they were expecting baby No. 3 in October 2022. ​​“Baby #3 is on the way!” she wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of her and Austin holding a sonogram.

The former TLC personalities shared even more details about the pregnancy in a YouTube video posted on the same day as the announcement. “We have been trying and we’re both ready to have no. 3,” Joy-Anna said in the clip, which was filmed during the couple’s trip to Alaska. “We’re in a really good spot now. We love our family. We’re ready to expand and so we’re really, really hoping that we get pregnant.”

“The doctor wanted us to come in as soon as we could, as soon as we got home, to make sure the baby is doing OK,” she added in the clip. “My levels are all OK.”

Keep scrolling to see the cutest photos of Gideon over the years.