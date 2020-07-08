A day they will never forget. Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) reflected on her heartbreaking miscarriage with baby girl Annabell Elise on the season 11 premiere of Counting On and said she “broke down crying” the moment she heard the tragic news.

“Austin [Forsyth] and I decided we wanted to go in for our 20-week ultrasound to find out the gender … and [the doctor] was going to tell us the gender and she was like, ‘I don’t hear a heartbeat’ and she was like, ‘See, there’s your baby’s heart’ and no heartbeat,” the TLC alum, 22, said on the Tuesday, July 7, episode.

At the time, Joy-Anna couldn’t initially grasp what her doctor was saying. “I was like, ‘Oh, is your monitor messed up or whatever?’ But then I realized what she was telling us and I was just devastated,” the TV personality revealed. “At that moment, you’re like ‘Is this really happening? Something must be wrong.’ It’s pretty hard,” Austin added.

Courtesy Joy-Anna Forsyth/Instagram

The doting daddy, 26, said he just wanted to make sure his wife was “OK” before she had to be induced, and he knew they would help each other work through the difficult grieving process that would soon follow.

After losing their baby girl, the couple laid her to rest at a place with some beautiful memories. “We got engaged, we started dating out there, so after having Annabell, we buried her out at Fort Rock,” they shared. Joy-Anna and Austin also planted a tree next to her headstone to “watch her grow.”

In March, the duo announced she is pregnant again, confirming she is expecting another little girl after suffering a miscarriage with their first daughter in July 2019. And of course, they were both overjoyed about their rainbow baby.

Courtesy Joy-Anna Duggar/Instagram

“Ahhh!!! It’s been quite the crazy journey these last few months, but we are so thankful that mom and baby are healthy!” Austin wrote about their new addition.

Joy-Anna and her husband welcomed baby No. 1, Gideon, on February 23, 2018, and their bundle of joy is expected to arrive sometime in August 2020.