End of an era? Fans have been concerned that Colt Johnson and his wife, Vanessa Guerra, quit 90 Day Fiancé following his scary trampoline accident. Keep scrolling to find out if they are filming, their plans to return to the show, learn about the accident and more.

Did Colt Johnson and Vanessa Guerra Quit ‘90 Day Fiance’?

While participating in a Q&A via her Instagram Stories on February 13, 2023, Vanessa was asked if she “plans” to return to filming the TLC show.

“I refuse to film anymore,” she responded, before adding that it was “unlikely” that Colt will film again.

While Vanessa did not state the exact reason why she is done filming, she implied that it is linked to the accident that left Colt wheelchair-bound.

During the same Q&A session, the TV personality was asked how Colt injured himself. “We were filming a scene on trampolines that went terribly wrong,” she replied.

What Was ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Colt’s Accident?

In January 2023, Vanessa shared that Colt was involved in an accident that took place one month earlier in December. Following the incident, the Las Vegas resident underwent three surgeries to repair a broken leg and torn meniscus.

“With all the pain meds/anesthesia he received, his bladder stopped working and has been on a catheter since,” she told her fans via her Instagram Stories. “He is unable to put any weight on his leg.”

Additionally, Vanessa explained that they had to move out of their second-floor apartment because Colt is currently in a wheelchair.

While she didn’t share specific details on how Colt injured himself at the time, the Brazil native did give fans an update about his recovery time by explaining that he’s expected to be better in “six to eight months.” Vanessa added, “Physical therapy will be added in the next month or two for him to be able to learn how to walk again.”

During the February 13 Q&A session, Vanessa shared a positive update about Colt’s recovery process. “It was overwhelming at first, but I’ve never seen him so determined to do something for himself before this,” the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alum explained. “He’s actually more independent now than before he broke his leg.”

How Long Have Colt Johnson and Vanessa Guerra Been on ‘90 Day Fiance’?

Colt made his 90 Day Fiancé debut during season 6 of the flagship show alongside his now ex-wife Larissa Dos Santos Lima.

After Colt and Larissa’s divorce was finalized in April 2019, Vanessa made her debut on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? when she appeared as a friend of Colt’s then-girlfriend, Jess Caroline. The pair slept together while he was still in a relationship with Jess, though didn’t make their debut as a couple until season 1 of the Discovery+ spinoff 90 Day: The Single Life.

Following a short engagement, the pair eloped in February 2021.However, it was revealed they had separated during the season 2 90 Day: The Single Life tell-all due to his mother Debbie’s interference in their marriage.

Colt and Vanessa later revealed that they were working through their issues during a May 2022 episode of 90 Day Diaries as they continued to live separately.

By July 2022, their relationship seemed to be back on track when Vanessa told her Instagram followers that they planned to relocate to Reno, Nevada.