90 Day Fiancé star Colt Johnson suffered a scary accident resulting in him being hospitalized for two weeks and wheelchair-bound for the next several months — but what happened to the TLC alum? Keep reading to find out everything we know about 90 Day Fiancé star Colt Johnson’s hospitalization.

What Happened to Colt From ‘90 Day Fiance’?

In January 2023, Colt’s wife, Vanessa Guerra, reported that the Las Vegas resident was involved in an accident in early December, in which he underwent three surgeries to repair a broken leg and torn meniscus.

“With all the pain meds/anesthesia he received, his bladder stopped working and has been on a catheter since,” she updated fans in the caption of the January 2023 post. “He is unable to put any weight on his leg.”

Courtesy of Colt Johnson/Instagram

The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alum also reported that she had to quickly relocate them from their second-story apartment as Colt is now in a wheelchair and is unable to go upstairs.

Detailing that Colt’s recovery time is expected to be between “six to eight months,” Vanessa added, “Physical therapy will be added in the next month or two for him to be able to learn how to walk again.”

Colt’s Ex-Wife Larissa Dos Santos Lima Shows Her Support

Upon hearing the news, Colt’s infamous ex, Larissa Dos Santos Lima, showed her support for the couple in the comment section.

While fans were confused, considering the exes’ last interaction on the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 5 tell-all which aired in September 2020, the Brazil native opened up about their improved, current dynamic.

“I have been struggling with a severe flu for weeks now. Vanessa held my hand when ‘no one’ was there besides my closest friends,” Larissa wrote in response to a fan. “All the cast members that used to flood my DM’s with love, and asking me to tag them, disappeared when the show ‘fired’ me.”

The former reality TV star added that despite her previous issues with her ex-husband, she doesn’t “wish bad on him.”

Fans first met Colt and Larissa on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé, which premiered on TLC in October 2018. After developing a relationship online, the pair met for the first time in Cancun, Mexico, and Colt proposed to Larissa just five days into their trip. Despite a rocky road to the aisle, the couple married in June 2018.

After their split played out during seasons 4 and 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, the mom of two was fired from the network in September 2020, telling fans it was because of her affiliation with adult live-streaming webcam platform CamSoda.

Vanessa made her debut on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? originally as a friend in Colt’s storyline with then-girlfriend, Jess Caroline.