Popping bottles! 90 Day Fiancé star Jess Caroline Hanvey celebrated her recent approval for her work permit, which is a major step in her green card application process.

Jess, 27, revealed the exciting milestone moment while hosting the grand opening of holistic, plant-based spa Vanity Beauty Boutique in Las Vegas on Friday, June 11, which she attended with her husband, Brian Hanvey.

“Getting my employment authorization document is something I have been dreaming of for [a] long time,” Jess announced after requesting a glass of Moët & Chandon champagne to toast to the big news and the Vanity Beauty Boutique opening. “I’m celebrating a huge victory in my life and I’m one step closer to getting my citizenship, watch out world!”

The Brazilian beauty learned about the approval of her Employment Authorization document just days ago. The document will allow her to legally seek employment, travel freely outside the country and apply for a driver’s license.

The redhead made her debut on season 5 of TLC’s spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? in June 2020. She documented her relationship and subsequent split from Colt Johnson after the couple dated shortly following his divorce from ex-wife Larissa Dos Santos Lima.

Jess introduced her husband to 90 Day Fiancé fans on the season 5 Happily Ever After? tell-all, and the couple went on to appear on season 1 of the discovery+ spinoff 90 Day Diaries. In an episode that aired in February 2021, Jess and Brian revealed the major obstacle they were facing after tying the knot.

“We just have one problem,” Jess said in the couple’s joint confessional. “The lawyer immigration say Brian no make enough money for be [sic] my sponsor.”

Brian’s dream is to become a “full-time musician,” but he often picks up other jobs to make ends meet. He only made $18,000 last year, which does not meet the income requirement of $21,000 to be able to sponsor Jess. The lawyer asked if he had any family members who would be willing to sign as a cosponsor, but Brian said his family refused.

Jess originally entered the country on a work visa when she took a job in Chicago as an au pair. She lost her job but was willing to find another job to help raise their household income — but Jess wouldn’t be allowed to legally work if she didn’t obtain a new work permit. Since her first work visa would expire in just two weeks, the couple was scrambling to file paperwork for Jess to obtain a green card as the wife of an American citizen.

They decided that it would be best for them if they moved to Las Vegas, where Brian previously lived. Brian said since he used to live in the city, he would have more connections for jobs. He also arranged for their mutual friend, Carmen, to take them in and allow them to live at their home rent-free while he looked for steady work.

After arriving in Las Vegas, they went out to dinner with Carmen to ask her if she would agree to cosponsor Jess’s green card application. If they didn’t file the paperwork by the time Jess’ visa expired in two weeks, she would be in the country illegally and therefore eligible for deportation.

Carmen explained that she didn’t feel comfortable being their cosponsor because it would mean that if Brian and Jess divorce within the next 10 years, Carmen would be financially responsible for Jess. On top of that, Carmen explained that the coronavirus pandemic in America made her own financial stability uncertain.

“I’m sorry. I just don’t want to be put in a situation that I just don’t feel comfortable,” Carmen said.

Even though Carmen said no, a note from producers confirmed Jess and Brian were able to find someone else to cosponsor the green card application and they were able to file the paperwork by the two-week deadline. It looks like everything worked out for the couple in the end!