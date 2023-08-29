90 Day Fiancé star Brandan DeNuccio gave insight into his relationship with Mary Demasu-ay by sharing how she helped him following his suicide attempt.

“When I met Mary, I was in a point in my life where I was, like, done with everything,” Brandan, 23, said through tears during the Monday, August 28, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. “I didn’t feel like I was good enough for anyone. Not even myself, and I tried to take my own life.”

Brandan explained that he was struggling to cope with his mother’s addiction, his cheating ex-girlfriend and his own insecurities. “Mary reached out for the first time,” he recalled. “Let’s just say it was the literal definition of a life-changer. I clung on so hard.”

As their relationship progressed, Brandan and Mary, 23, developed mutual trust issues and began to exhibit controlling behavior.

“It brings me back to the state of mind like I’m not good enough,” Brandan said about the negative parts of their relationship. “And I’m trying really hard to just hold on.”

Brandan moved to the Philippines to live with Mary and her grandparents after dating for two years.

“Mary wants to know what I’m doing. She’s very clingy,” he explained during their debut episode in July. “I really like that because I’m kind of the same way. We have similar past histories.”

They have faced many roadblocks in their relationship, including an argument about Brandan sitting next to other women on his flights to the Philippines and Mary’s grandparents’ strict rules when he came to live with their family. Her grandparents expected the couple to wait until marriage to have sex, while they also said the couple needed to stop fighting.

“When Brandan comes, you should love each other, don’t fight with each other,” Mary’s grandmother, Lucia, said. Her grandfather, Dionesio, added, “And he needs to respect us so that we know if he loves you or not.”

They also didn’t see eye to eye when it comes to sex. While Brandan wanted to sleep together on their first night together, Mary admitted she wasn’t ready to become intimate. “I know we were having a lot of intimacy on the phone. But it’s different that he’s here now in person, and it’s a big deal to me,” she told him during the July 31 episode. “Just today, it’s my first time [having] me and Brandan in the same bed, first time kissing Brandan, all our first times.”

TLC

During the August 5 episode, their trust issues escalated when Brandan admitted he was jealous that all of Mary’s friends are men. Mary’s friends told Brandan that she unplugged her Wi-Fi and turned off her phone to hang out with them without his knowledge, which made Brandan upset and led to an argument. However, Mary apologized and they ultimately agreed that she could hang out with her friends as a group moving forward.

Despite dealing with their fair share of issues, Brandan and Mary are still seemingly going strong. Viewers can tune in to season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way on TLC and Discovery+ on Monday at 8 p.m. ET to watch their relationship play out.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).