90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way stars Brandan De Nucciõ and Mary De Nucciõ (née Demasu-ay) might have just subtly confirmed they got married. In a new video on Instagram, the controversial couple can be seen sporting what appears to be wedding bands after In Touch exclusively reported they tied the knot back in April.

Brandan, 23, posted the video to his page on Tuesday, August 1. The clip showed the Oregon native sitting beside Mary, 23, on what looked to be a bed as they sang along to “Count on Me” by Bruno Mars.

“You can count on me like one, two, three/ I’ll be there/ And I know when I need it,” they sang together. “You’ll always have my shoulder when you cry/ I’ll never let go, never say goodbye/ You know/ You can count on me like one, two, three/ I’ll be there … Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh/ You can count on me ’cause I can count on you.”

Mary swayed from side to side and nodded her head as she held each note, looking at Brandan playfully. At one point, she leaned her head on his shoulder, and they pointed to each other as they reached the final “count on you.”

Throughout the video, Brandan and Mary both sported silver bands on what appeared to be their right ring fingers. While wedding rings are often worn on the left hand, it is customary in some countries to wear the ring on the right hand. It can also be a matter of personal preference. The orientation of the video could also be flipped if it was filmed with a front-facing smartphone camera.

Brandan and Mary have not yet directly confirmed their marriage. However, In Touch exclusively confirmed on July 13 that the couple had a wedding ceremony and reception in the Philippines earlier this year. Brandan’s mom, Angela Stiggins, shared several photos from the event on social media on April 28, featuring Mary in a wedding gown and Brandan in a plum-colored tuxedo surrounded by family and friends. Angela confirmed in the comments that TLC was present and filming the wedding, which hints that fans will see their wedding play out on a future episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

Brandan and Mary have hinted at their nuptials on social media in other ways, as well. For example, Brandan has referred to Mary as his “wife” on his Facebook page, while Mary’s page lists Brandan’s last name, De Nucciõ, as her own.

90 Day Fiancé fans met Brandan and Mary on The Other Way season 5, which premiered on July 10. The couple revealed that they had been dating virtually for more than two years and spent as much time as possible on video calls together, even while sleeping. Both Brandan and Mary have been cheated on in the past, so they understand each other’s “clingy” behavior. However, Brandan’s family and 90 Day Fiancé viewers alike have found their dynamic concerning, especially with Mary’s intense trust issues causing arguments.

Despite their controversies, Brandan and Mary have stuck together. He met her in the Philippines for the first time, as seen on the show, and they shared their first kiss before he moved into her grandparents’ home. But will Mary’s hesitation to be intimate with Brandan in person cause issues during his visit?

Fans can watch Brandan and Mary’s relationship unfold when 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.