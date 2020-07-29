The heartbreak is real. Amber Portwood hinted her relationship with boyfriend Dimitri Garcia might be strugglig as she shared a photo of a shattered glass heart on her Instagram. On Tuesday, July 28, the Teen Mom OG star made a rare return to the social media site as she seemingly posted about being let down by someone special.

“Such disappointment tonight honestly,” Amber, 30, captioned the photo. “Sending love to my amazing followers who have been here since day one throughout all the struggles. Goodnight, sweethearts! I’ve been up for two hours so hopefully I’ll go back to sleep now. Thanks for the help, loves.”

The mom of two and her man made their reality TV debut during an April episode of the MTV show, but they started dating months earlier. Us Weekly first broke the news about their relationship in January, reporting they met over social media. After Dimitri, 39, saw her on the series, he thought she was pretty and decided to reach out.

“Dimitri has only seen her show a few times. He’s not a superfan or anything; he’s just a guy who happened to watch the show,” a source said at the time. “She’s just getting to know him. … They’ve been spending time together at her place. He’s a breath of fresh air.”

The two seemed to hit it off, and they had a lot in common as parents. Amber shares daughter Leah with ex Gary Shirley and son James with ex Andrew Glennon. Dimitri is also a parent of two, a son and daughter who are in their early teens. After appearing on Teen Mom, the Frenchman started sharing pictures with his girlfriend on Instagram in June.

It’s not clear if the couple really is over or if Amber is dealing with some other kind of disappointment. In June, her boyfriend revealed they were talking on the phone every day while “physically separated” for four months due to the coronavirus crisis. It’s possible they were hoping to plan a visit that fell through as the pandemic continued. On Wednesday, July 29, Dimitri shared a photo of his passport and packed bag as he urged all of his followers to wear masks. “I’m ready,” he captioned the shot. “This virus really sucks.”

Over the past few weeks, Amber’s man frequently gushed about her on social media. “Baby, how [do I] explain how I feel about you?” he captioned one photo. “So many things. You are an extraordinary person, super pretty and super attentive to everyone. But, above all, you are an extraordinary mom. I love you for the person you are inside.”

Just one week before Amber’s cryptic post, he declared his love once more. “Time has not separated us, but, on the contrary, has strengthened our confidence between us [and], above all, our love,” he wrote. “You are beautiful, my baby love, and not only from the outside. I love you, and we’ll be together soon. I promise.”