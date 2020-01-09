Is Teen Mom OG having a 90 Day Fiancé crossover? Amber Portwood has moved on following her contentious split from ex Andrew Glennon, and it’s with a European she met online. According to Us Weekly, the MTV mama’s new boyfriend is a man named Dimitri Garcia.

“Amber is dating him,” a source shared with the outlet. “Dimitri has only seen her show a few times. He’s not a superfan or anything; he’s just a guy who happened to watch the show. He thought she was pretty and reached out to her via social media.”

The couple isn’t actually a perfect fit for the TLC reality show, though. According to the insider, their relationship is still in its early days — and Dimitri, who is in his late 30s, already lives stateside. “She’s just getting to know him,” they explained. “They’ve been spending time together at her place. He’s a breath of fresh air.”

Like Amber, 29, her new boyfriend has a son and daughter of his own. On his Instagram account, he’s shared several photos of his kids, captioning their photos in French. “Father and daughter,” read the translation for a selfie he took with one of his children. “My son, my blood,” he wrote in the hashtags of another.

Though her new man is active on Instagram — and receiving all kinds of comments about his new relationship — Amber has yet to return to the social media site following the hiatus she announced in November. “Last photo with me and this beautiful little lady yesterday,” she captioned a shot with daughter Leah. “I’m going to hand over my Instagram so I won’t have to worry about negativity and to move forward in a positive light.” The star wasn’t going totally off the grid, however. “You can still contact me,” she told her fans, hinting that someone would be moderating her account. “I will get certain messages.”

The Instagram break came in the wake of drama with Andrew. Following their domestic violence incident on the 4th of July, both halves of the couple flung all kinds of accusations at each other online. After Amber had the opportunity to speak about her breakup on the Teen Mom reunion, her ex wasn’t shy about using his own platform to tell his side of the story. “I liked us together, too,” he admitted to a fan, “but I will never enter that abuse again, and I will always pray she get the help and health she needs.”