Making progress! Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood shared a rare update with fans as she revealed she’s “feeling a lot better” on Monday, June 15. The MTV mama took to Instagram to quickly touch base with her fans before returning to her social media hiatus.

“Good morning to absolutely every beautiful human being out there!” Amber, 30, wrote. “Gained 10 lbs and feeling a lot better! Working on myself harder than ever. Much improvement and progress but more to come. 🙏 Let’s be healthy, my #mentalhealthcommunity. We got this as long as we keep growing! Education is key! Last pic for a long time. However, I wanted to update you guys as much as I can. Please be safe.”

The 16 and Pregnant alum added in the hashtags that she was “sending love” to all the “beautiful souls” reading her post — and it sounds like taking a step back from the online Teen Mom community has done her a world of good. Fans were especially glad to see that she had been making positive changes in her life. Though her comments were turned off on Instagram, they flooded her Twitter mentions with words of support.

“Forget the whole skinny and fat stuff, those kids need a healthy mom. Hang in there. Time will help,” one follower wrote. “Glad you’re doing so well!” a second added. “Taking time to keep our mental health in check is so important! Sometimes life gets so busy we forget to take care of ourselves! You look great. Keep on going, girl!”

Amber first announced her break back in November 2019 amid months of drama with ex Andrew Glennon. After celebrating daughter Leah’s 11th birthday, she told fans she planned to “hand over her Instagram” so that she didn’t have to “worry about negativity” and could instead “move forward in a positive light” following her domestic violence arrest and custody battle.

Since then, she has occasionally checked in with her followers, whether it’s through an interview in the media, her time on the show or infrequent returns to her social platforms. The last time fans heard directly from Amber was in March when she shared another selfie. “Sending [love] to all the beautiful souls feeling scared and alone [right now] in these uncertain times,” she wrote in the early days of the coronavirus quarantine. We’re glad to see she’s still doing well.