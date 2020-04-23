Courtesy of Jill Duggar Dillard/Instagram

Fans have speculated about whether Derick Dillard and Jill Duggar are “done” having kids, and now the former Counting On father has weighed in on the subject. On the “First Class Fatherhood” podcast, the TLC alum made a guest appearance. When the host asked if they’re planning on “going for [a] girl” after having two sons or if they’re happy as a family of four, he shared they’re “not definite” one way or another. “We’ll see,” he said. “We’re just kind of enjoying life.”

Derick, 31, and Jill, 28, hinted in the past that two kids were plenty. In October 2019, the mom shared an exhausted rant on Instagram, seemingly revealing she was overwhelmed running after her young sons. “Y’all … This is me frustrated … [My son] is screaming at me because he wants a game. I just told them to go lay down or go outside until mommy can cool down and handle this situation,” she told fans. “This is life with just two kids.”

In February, sister-in-law Lauren Duggar (née Swanson) bolstered fans’ theories when she shared daughter Bella’s crib was actually a hand me down from the Dillards. Though it’s possible Josiah Duggar and his wife will give the crib back when Bella is old enough for a big girl bed, we think the parents of two might be done with the furniture. Recently, they even upgraded their sons to bunk beds in their bedroom, appearing to show they’re moving on.

A few months before Jill and Derick tied the knot, they told ABC News they wanted “as many kids as God will give [them].” However, over the years, they seem to have wavered from that resolve, mirroring their decision to forge their own path separate from the rest of the Duggars and their TV show. The law school student has regularly spoken out about both his in-laws and Counting On, clearing up misconceptions fans have about him and his family.

One of those misconceptions was the assumption the Dillards are against contraception — but in August 2019, he set the record straight. “We never said we don’t believe in birth control,” he told a fan who asked. “My parents waited 11 years to start having kids, and there’s nothing wrong with that. Each Christian family should follow God’s leading for their own family, regarding when and how many kids to have.”