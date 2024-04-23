Denise Richards shocked fans when it was revealed how much money she makes on OnlyFans. What is her net worth and how does she make money?

What Is Denise Richards’ Net Worth?

The Starship Troopers actress has an estimated net worth of $4 million as of 2024, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Denise Richards Make Money?

A good portion of Denise’s money likely comes from her acting and modeling jobs. She began her career in 1991 when she booked a gig modeling for Bonne Bell cosmetics ads, and she went on to appear on the cover of Teen magazine.

Denise made her professional acting debut during a 1990 episode of Life Goes On, which led to guest starring roles on shows including Saved by the Bell, Married … with Children, Doogie Howser, M.D. Beverly Hills, 90210, Seinfeld and Friends.

The 1997 film Starship Troopers marked Denise’s first starring role in a film, which led to prominent roles in the 1988 film Wild Things, the 1999 movie The World Is Not Enough and the 1999 mockumentary Drop Dead Gorgeous.

She most recently starred as Bentley Fintch on the 2024 television show Paper Empire.

How Much Money Does Denise Richards Make on OnlyFans?

Shortly after he daughter Sami Sheen joined OnlyFans in June 2022, Denise followed suit and launched her own account.

Sami earns $80,000 a month for posting steamy content on the adult website, while insiders exclusively told In Touch that Denise earns an impressive $2 million a month for the content on her profile as of March 2024.

What Reality Shows Has Denise Richards Been On?

Not only does Denise have a number of acting credits on her resume, but she has also made cash as a reality TV star. She competed on season 8 of Dancing with the Stars in 2009, as well as starred on the E! reality show Denise Richards: It’s Complicated from 2008 until 2009.

Her reality TV career continued when she became a main cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for season 9 and 10. Following her departure in 2020, she returned as a guest star during season 13.

Gotham/GC Images

How Else Does Denise Richards Make Money?

Denise has also earned money her for 2011 memoir, The Real Girl Next Door.

“Like so many small-town girls, she dreamed of making it big in Hollywood. But following a painful, high-profile divorce from Charlie Sheen, she found herself raising their two young daughters alone as her mother was dying of cancer,” the book synopsis reads. “Denise writes openly and honestly about these experiences and more: she lets you in on her childhood dreams, her fated move to Hollywood with her close knit family, her rise to fame, the pressures of living in the spotlight, and the controversy surrounding her relationships. Through it all, she managed to keep her sense of humor and optimism.”