Charlie Sheen revealed his reaction to learning that his daughter Sami Sheen was creating content on OnlyFans.

“I had a knee-jerk reaction to it because of the reputation that preceded it,” Charlie, 58, told Bustle in an interview published on Tuesday, October 31. “I was just like, ‘Oh, this can only go bad.’”

Sami, 19, made headlines in June 2022 when she revealed she joined the subscription-based platform that allows creators to share risqué content, including nude or partially nude content.

Charlie – who shares Sami and Lola, 18, with ex-wife Denise Richards – was initially upset with his daughter’s career venture, though explained he eventually had a change of heart. “She’s doing this and it can only be a much more successful and pleasant experience with the support of myself, her mom and others,” he stated.

“I have to have confidence and just know in my heart that all of her virtues and all the wonderfulness that makes her, her, come with her,” the Two and a Half Men alum continued.

Charlie also discussed Sami’s decision to drop out of high school, move out of Denise’s home and live with him in September 2021. While Sami was experiencing a major lifestyle transition at the time, Charlie explained that he was in the process of weaning off alcohol.

“What she had the benefit of, and I had the uber benefit of, was she was there towards the end of my drinking,” he told the outlet. “She got to see up close and personal that journey.”

Charlie then explained that he’s “not a guy that preaches [or] that needs constant attention or support of what [he’s] doing,” adding that he’s happy his eldest daughter “got to see the benefits of just how a life together in that domestic reality can improve so completely and stay that way.”

“She got to see an inconsistent me become the most reliable person in her life. Of course, it wasn’t a plan,” the Anger Management star said. “The universe had us together when it did, which is pretty amazing.”

While Charlie wasn’t originally supportive of Sami’s OnlyFans career, Denise, 52, stood by her daughter’s decision from the beginning.

“Sami is 18 and this decision wasn’t based on whose house she lives in,” the former Bravo star told In Touch in June 2022. “All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices.”

Charlie opened up about Sami’s professional endeavor just four months after she clarified her role as an OnlyFans content creator in June. After Sami referred to herself as a “sex worker” in a TikTok video, she made another video to state that she is “not a [porn] star” and she doesn’t “meet up with people.”

“I don’t film myself having sex. I don’t do that,” she explained, adding that she wasn’t “comfortable” with that line of work. However, the teen insisted she has “no judgment” toward people who have sex for money.

She continued, “The only reason I said I’m a [sex] worker is because my main source of income is from my [OnlyFans]. And if people did their f–king research, they would realize that there’s multiple forms of [sex] work.”