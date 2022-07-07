Working woman! Blac Chyna has pursued a number of careers over the years. From her time on reality TV to her OnlyFans account, keep reading to find out how much the model is worth and how she makes her money.

What is Blac Chyna’s Net Worth?

Chyna has a net worth of $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Did Blac Chyna Become Famous?

The model got her start working as a stripper, though, she made a name for herself by dating people in the spotlight.

Chyna first rose to prominence when Drake name-dropped her in his song “Miss Me,” which he dropped in 2010. She gained even more media attention when she was hired to work as a stunt double for Nicki Minaj in the 2010 music video for the song “Monster” by Kanye West.

After she began to book modeling gigs, Chyna was part of a handful of high-profile romances that were heavily discussed in the media.

In December 2011, the Washington, D.C., native appeared in the music video for Tyga’s song “Rack City.” They began dating soon after and welcomed a son King Cairo Stevenson in October 2012.

Chyna and Tyga split in 2014, while the reality star later began a relationship with Rob Kardashian in January 2016. The pair announced their engagement in April of that year and welcomed a daughter Dream in November.

After less than one year of dating, Chyna and Rob revealed that they split in December 2016. They reconciled a few days later, though separated for good in February 2017.

How Does Blac Chyna Make Money?

In addition to starring in music videos and modeling, Chyna worked as a reality television star. She made her reality TV debut in 2014 while appearing on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. She continued to make guest appearances on the E! show until 2018.

Rob and Chyna then starred on their own spinoff show, Rob & Chyna, for one season in 2016.

After the E! Show was canceled, Chyna eventually got her own reality show when she starred on Zeus Network’s The Real Chyna in 2019. The series, which only lasted for one season, followed the daily life of Chyna and her inner circle as she pursued a career as an entrepreneur.

Another source of Chyna’s income comes from her cosmetics line, Lashed by Blac Chyna, and a beauty salon she opened in Encino, Los Angeles, in 2014.

In 2020, Chyna pursued a career as a musician and released several singles including “Seen Her,” “Cash Only” featuring Trippie Redd, “Said Sum Remix” and “Hollywood.”

Additionally, the makeup mogul launched an OnlyFans account in April 2020. Fans that spend $19.99 a month are given access to photos of her feet and even some shots featuring nudity.

“Everybody’s into something, but I think I have, like, pretty cute feet, so I was like, ‘S–t, I’m gonna throw this feet up there,’” Chyna explained of the content she shares on OnlyFans during an August 2020 interview with Supa Cindy.

Why Did Blac Chyna Sue the Kardashians?

In May 2022, ​​the Kardashian-Jenners won their lawsuit after Chyna sued them for defamation. Dream’s mother argued that the famous family was to blame for the cancellation of the now-defunct TV show Rob & Chyna. The E! alum asked for $100 million in total financial loss in light of the show’s cancelation.

Following about 10 hours of deliberation, the 12-member jury sided with the Kardashians in their verdict and concluded the family did not have to pay Chyna damages due to her loss of income and for any future earnings.

Then in June, Chyna and Rob reached a settlement after she sued her ex in a revenge porn lawsuit. The musician claimed that the KUWTK alum posted sexually explicit photos of her on social media.

The exes settled the revenge porn trial against the father of one outside of court, according to a June 20 minute order filing obtained by In Touch.