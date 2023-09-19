Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards’ daughter Sami Sheen admitted she has to overcome a major roadblock before she gets a boob job more than one year after launching her OnlyFans career.

Sami, 19, took to TikTok on Monday, September 18, to share that she has to kick her nicotine habit for at least one month before she undergoes the surgery.

“I’m already getting anxiety, OK? I have not gone a single day in the past five years without this motherf–ker,” she explained to her fans about regularly vaping. “I think me getting my boobs done is honestly going to save my life, because it’s forcing me to quit this. So, at least we have that.”

She went on to note that she has tried to quit vaping in the past, though failed “multiple times” because she didn’t have any real motivation to give it up.

“It’s really f–king hard. I ordered this book called How to Quit Vaping by Allen Carr,” Sami continued.” Have I started reading it? No, because I don’t want to quit.”

The teen added, “Realistically, I do want to quit because I know I’m going to be so much healthier and live longer because of it, but I just don’t want to deal with it. I’ve just been putting it off.”

Sami then admitted she has “debated postponing” the surgery because she is “too scared to f–king quit nicotine.”

After asking her followers for suggestions on how to wean off nicotine with the “least amount of withdrawal symptoms,” she said she was “so scared” of the process. “I don’t know how I’m going to live without this thing. It’s really sad. My whole life revolves around it,” she stated.

“I’ve depended on it for so long,” Sami said. “My peak growing stages in life have been dependent on nicotine, which is really f–king bad.”

The aspiring model revealed her plans to get a boob job three months after she clarified her role as a content creator on OnlyFans in June 2022.

After she referred to herself as a “sex worker” in a TikTok video, Sami made another video to state that she is “not a [porn] star” and she doesn’t “meet up with people.”

Courtesy of Sami Sheen/TikTok

“I don’t film myself having sex. I don’t do that,” she added. Sami then explained that she wasn’t “comfortable” with that line of work, though said she has “no judgment” toward those who have sex for money.

“The only reason I said I’m a [sex] worker is because my main source of income is from my [OnlyFans],” she continued. “And if people did their f–king research, they would realize that there’s multiple forms of [sex] work.”

Sami added that she had “been doing [OnlyFans] for almost a full year” and loves her job. “There’s absolutely nothing that anyone could say to make me want to get a different job at the moment,” she told her fans.