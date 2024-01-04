Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Denise Richards questioned Erika Jayne’s involvement in her estranged husband Tom Girardi’s fraud case amid their ongoing feud.

Two weeks after fans watched Denise, 52, and Erika, 52, butt heads over the Love Actually actress’ OnlyFans account, the drama continued during the Wednesday, January 3, episode when Tom’s fraud case was brought into question.

After Denise accused Erika of creating drama, the “XXPEN$IVE” singer argued that she wasn’t at fault. “Listen, Denise I have nothing left for you,” Erika said, noting that she thought they had already worked through their past issues. “You can think however you want of me. You can feel however you want. I have nothing left to say.”

Erika added that she “didn’t want this fight.”

“Yeah, you did. You needed it to get off of all the other s–t going on in your life,” Denise fired back. “Absolutely. That’s what you do, you deflect … stop being so condescending.”

She then brought up Tom’s wire fraud controversy as an example, adding, “And you’re the one that claims you didn’t know $20 million dollars was deposited in your f–king account?”

“You hit below the belt,” Erika responded, telling Denise to “f–k off.” She added, “Don’t come for me when you’re on OnlyFans for $7.”

One month after Erika filed for divorce from Tom, 84, in November 2021, the former couple was accused of embezzling funds that were intended to go to plane crash victims families. Erika was dismissed from that lawsuit in January 2022. However, both she and Tom were named in several other lawsuits.

The former attorney was indicted in February 2023 after he allegedly embezzled more than $15 million from his clients. He was also charged with five counts of wire fraud after both he and his colleague Christopher Kazuo Kamon were found guilty of fraudulently obtaining millions of dollars that belonged to their clients at Girardi Keese between 2010 and 2020.

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Many fans have speculated that Erika was aware of Tom’s wrongdoings, though she has maintained her innocence and has not been accused of or charged with any crimes.

Not only has Erika been dealing with Tom’s legal drama, but her feud with Denise has been a hot topic during season 13 of RHOBH. Erika previously claimed that Denise’s OnlyFans career “started out as porn” during the December 20, 2023, episode.

However, their drama dates back to a season 10 episode when the “Pretty Mess” singer and Lisa Rinna discussed threesomes during a party at Denise’s house. The Scary Movie 3 actress became upset when her daughter Sami Sheen overheard the raunchy conversation.