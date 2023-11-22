Supermodel Carol Alt is the latest celeb to join the risqué site OnlyFans — and the 62-year-old isn’t shy about taking it all off. “There will be some nude photos, but tastefully done,” the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue vet promised. “There is a difference between pictures that are tacky and pictures that are tasteful.” More important, they will be hers. “Forty-four years of working, I don’t own one of my photos,” she griped to one news outlet, calling the platform, “the wave of the future.”

The brunette beauty was introduced to the site by her pal Denise Richards and immediately saw its potential. “Carol has plenty of money, she’s not doing it as any type of cash grab,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch (she’ll donate some of her proceeds to charity). “She hit on this idea as a cool way to connect with her fans and celebrate that age is just a number.” And, the model revealed, “I’d like to be hired from it!”