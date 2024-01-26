Denise Richards brought the drama when she made her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills return during season 13. After fans watched her reignite her feud with Erika Jayne, the Wild Things actress admitted she didn’t portray herself in the best light.

While appearing on the Thursday, January 25, episode of “On Display with Melissa Gorga” podcast, Denise, 52, said she initially hoped to have her “comeback moment” while attending Kyle Richards‘ THC dinner during a December 2023 episode. However, the dinner didn’t go according to plan and she had an intense fight with Erika, 52, while appearing intoxicated.

Denise explained she was sick with a virus during the dinner, though “stupidly” decided to attend after she tested negative for COVID three times. “I didn’t want to not go because I didn’t want [the housewives] to say, ‘Oh, she didn’t show up,'” she explained. “But whatever … I made an a–hole out of myself.”

After noting that her behavior during the appearance made headlines, Denise questioned why the other reality stars didn’t get the same attention for the similar ways they have acted on the show. “So why did everyone make such a big deal with me?” she pointed out.

Denise added that her return to RHOBH made many viewers say, “Oh, she’s here and look at her, she’s so f–king sideways!” She then laughed as she added, “When I got home [my husband]’s like, ‘What the f–k is wrong with you?'”

While the producers told Denise she couldn’t have any of the cannabis on the menu due to being sick, she appeared intoxicated as she slurred her speech and left the party wearing her pink fur jacket upside down.

Also during the party, Denise attempted to confront Erika about their past drama. She explained during the podcast that she wasn’t “mad” at Erika going into the evening, and simply wanted to know why the “XXXPEN$IVE” singer wasn’t nice to her in the past.

Denise isn’t the only person to weigh in on her return to the franchise. Executive producer Andy Cohen previously spoke to Life & Style about her comeback, as well as Denise and Erika’s feud.

“I don’t have a side,” Andy, 55, said about their ongoing drama, which began during season 10. “I think Denise came into this with some legitimate gripes against the group for how she was treated in her final season.”

While reflecting on Denise’s behavior, he admitted he wasn’t sure that “she landed the plane.” Andy added, “I think she would agree with me on that.”

Denise previously starred on the franchise from ​​2019 to 2020, while she has made guest appearances in the most recent season.