Bombshell Denise Richards faced criticism for supporting daughter Sami Sheen’s OnlyFans gig but also for diving into the work herself.

Insiders dish Denise’s former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars have blasted the 53-year-old Wild Things beauty for celebrating 20-year-old Sami’s sex shows on the OnlyFans subscription platform.

“Sami described herself as a sex worker recently, and Denise’s ex-castmates think it’s disgusting that she’s not only approving of Sami’s behavior but enabling it,” a source exclusively tells In Touch.

After seeing Sami rake in an average of $80,000 a month for her steamy posts, Denise joined the site herself and is now bringing in a whopping $2 million monthly, insiders say.

Even Sami’s dad, 58-year-old Charlie Sheen — who had unprotected sex with porn stars while stricken with the AIDS virus nine years ago — has slammed Denise’s parenting.

“Charlie hates the influence that Denise has had on Sami,” divulges the insider. “And he hates Denise, too, because he thinks she’s ruining his kid for life!”

When Sami first signed on to the site at age 18 in 2022, Charlie went nuts over the move — and skewered Denise for allowing it to happen. “I do not condone this,” he said. “This did not occur under my roof!”

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

In fact, the former Two and a Half Men star once took to the internet to tell the world what he thought of his ex’s maternal abilities, posting an “open letter” in the media that called Denise a “shakedown piece of s–t [douche face] & worst mom alive!”

Despite the backlash, Denise shared a birthday tribute to her daughter last month, saying, “I love you so much and I’m so proud of you.”

That came just days before Sami released images of herself and a half-naked boyfriend emerging from a shower. Denise then teased doing a raunchy shoot with her daughter.

“Denise is shattering her reputation among the other mothers in Hollywood,” notes the insider. “They think she pimped out her daughter to jumpstart her own career and bank account!”