dementia sharon stone, bruce willis, wendy williams

Victor Boyko/Getty Images, BG002/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images, Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Dementia in Hollywood: Bruce Willis, Sharon Stone and More Celebs Diagnosed With the Disorder

News
Updated on: Apr 5, 2024 6:00 am·
By John Quinn
Picture

More than 55 million people around the world have been plagued by dementia, and now the condition — known for loss of memory, language and other critical thinking abilities — is sadly making its way through Hollywood, from stars like Bruce Willis to television personalities such as Wendy Williams.

In Touch looks at the celebrities who have recently been diagnosed with the life-altering disease, which has now become the seventh leading cause of deaths worldwide.

